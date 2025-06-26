Bangarra Dance Theatre Will Perform THE BOGONG’S SONG: A CALL TO COUNTRY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In September, Australia’s leading Indigenous performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, will present the world premiere of their second dedicated work for primary-aged children, The Bogong’s Song: a call to Country, an exciting new creation by Bidjara choreographer and writer Yolande Brown and Thiithaarr Warra/Kaanju/Ayapathu writer Chenoa Deemal.

The Bogong’s Song blends storytelling, shadow puppetry, dance and song to tell the story of the Bogong moth, inviting young audiences to experience connection to Country, and to listen, reflect, and wonder.

This brand-new work will premiere at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in September as part of Brisbane Festival before flying over to Sydney for a season at Bangarra’s Studio Theatre in Walsh Bay in October.

When a brother and sister turn out the lights for the night, their Nan promises to tell them a story. Like the beating wings of the Bogong moth, her voice carries them into dreams, into an extraordinary world where Country shares its secrets. In this place, the past speaks through stars, trees, and grasses. Healing begins in the silence between breaths.

As Nan passes her knowledge to her grandchildren, we’re all invited to experience connection to Country. And as the children open their hearts to the stories of their ancestors, we discover that even the smallest creatures have a vital role to play.

Director, co-writer and choreographer of the work Yolande Brown said, “When we truly understand that we’re all connected—not just person to person, but across species, from animals to plants to trees—we'll begin to see how to work with the wisdom held across the greater ecosystem.

When we do that, not only will people be healthier and happier, but the planet will be too. Like the Bogong moth, no matter how small you are, you can carry a big story and contribute to something extraordinary.”

Brown and Deemal’s warm-hearted story follows Bangarra’s first work for children, the award-winning Waru – journey of the small turtle, which enthralled more than 25,000 youngsters last year.

Bringing the story to life are featured artists Yidindji/Birri Gubba/Miriam Mer/Tanna Island dancer Benjin Maza and Warlpiri woman Tjilala Brown-Roberts, Wiradjuri/Gamilaroi man and composer Brendon Boney, set and Costume Designer Richard Roberts, Gadigal woman and set design associate Annaliese McCarthy, lighting designer Ben Hughes, Ngarrindjeri man and lighting design associate Eben Love, video designer Justin Harrison, cultural consultants Ngarigo/Monero woman Aunty Doris Paton and Wiradjuri/Gomeroi/Ngunnawall/Yuin man Arthur Little, Walbunja/Ngarigo woman and illustrator Cheryl Davison, and puppetry consultant Vanessa Ellis.

