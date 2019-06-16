BWW REVIEW: Transgenerational Trauma Is Considered In The Captivating ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

Friday 14th June 2019, 7:30pm, Old Fitz Theatre

Playwright Alice Birch has a record of powerful plays and ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE does not disappoint. Delving into the difficult subject of mental health, suicide and the debate between nature and nurture, Director Shane Anthony brings the complex and woven story of three generations dealing with mental health to life with an engaging and emotionally compelling expression.

Set on Shane Anthony and Gus Murray's (Set Designers) asymmetrical stage with three identical doorways coming out of a bank of windows as if part of a kitchen door to a back yard, three stories unfold in tandem. The first door forms the backdrop for Carol (Anna Samson), a young 1970's housewife's story. We meet Carol as her husband John (Charles Mayer) is collecting the troubled soul from hospital following an attempt to end her life. The second door holds Anna (Andrea Demetriades), a 20ish heroin addict battling with the demons in her mind that have driven her to drugs. The final door frames the story of the 30-something emergency department doctor Bonnie's (Kate Skinner) story as she comes to terms with a need to isolate herself from relationships and deal with the mental health issues exacerbated by the childhood loss of her mother.

Birch's work is intricately woven to present the three stories, which are linked through maternal lines, with a degree of mystery as the connections unfold. The dialogue, tailored to the eras in which the women exist, often overlaps and, whilst initially causing confusion, serves to show that sometimes the detail isn't as important as the understanding that each woman is dealing with similar questions and challenges posed by their families and friends. Birch shows the evolution of societies view of women and mental health through the years, from a patriarchal society where Carol fears John's questions and sister in law's judgment to a more independent Anna who still sees marriage and a child as a possible cure but at least is seemingly supported by husband Jamie (Jack Crumlin) to lesbian Bonnie who seeks to take care of herself, independent from the ever persistent lover Jo (Contessa Treffone).

Anthony ensures that the work is presented with an honesty and realism in its expression of emotion which is strong enough to render the need for any considerable props irrelevant, to the point that much of Carol's story is presented without the need for furniture and Anna and Bonnie have little more than a stool or a small garden bench. The scene changes, presented with Veronique Benett's (Lighting Design) subdued lights, are well choreographed with a fluid dance of performers rearranging props and providing costumes changes which often take place on stage. This woven action also assists in maintaining the pace of the piece while also providing a delineation between the time of the scenes.

The core trio of women, Anna Samson, Andrea Demetriades and Kate Skinner, deliver strong performances which show the individual characters whilst also highlighting the similarities between the three generations of women. As Bonnie's lover come stalker Jo, Contessa Treffone is amusing as the awkward and obsessed fisherwoman. Playing a number of the younger characters, Danielle Catanzariti is fabulous at portraying a series of snotty kids, from Carol's obnoxious niece Daisy to Bonnie's inquisitive neighbour. Natalie Saleeba creates a range of characters that range from Daisy's opinionated and unfilted mother Emma to various property agents sizing up the former family home. The male cast is rounded out by Teale Howie who takes on Anna's doctor friend Dan and a range of other characters and Guy O'Grady as Tim, Bonnie's colleague and other minor characters.

Considering mental health and whether it can be passed between generations is important in trying to understand how and if it can be treated. ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE is naturally a weighty play, but it holds enough moments of levity to ensure this is more than just a maudlin piece. It is delivered with an honesty, sensitivity and perfect pace to keep the audience engaged even when they have figured out the links which ultimately foreshadow events. This two-hour work is well worth seeing to help gain a better understanding and empathy towards mental health issues and hopefully it will help raise awareness so that future generations will gain the support they need to stop cycles

https://www.redlineproductions.com.au/anatomy-of-a-suicide





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories