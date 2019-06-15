BWW REVIEW: The Days of Radio Plays Are Recreated in MURDER ON THE WIRELESS

Jun. 15, 2019  
BWW REVIEW: The Days of Radio Plays Are Recreated in MURDER ON THE WIRELESS

Wednesday 12th June, 8:15pm, Ensemble Theatre

The audience is transported to the days of live broadcast radio plays with MURDER ON THE WIRELESS, a double bill of murder mysteries complete with live sound effects. Director Mark Kilmurry has paired his adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's THE ADVENTURE OF THE SOLITARY CYCLIST and his new radio play THE DEAD(LY) WIVES CLUB to showcase the skill and importance of sound effects Foley artists in creating the soundscapes of stories.

BWW REVIEW: The Days of Radio Plays Are Recreated in MURDER ON THE WIRELESSSet in the fictional Ensemble Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) studios in the winter of 1959, the audience replicates the live audiences that often-attended recordings of radio plays in the days before television took hold. For older members of the audience, they may have memories of personally attending these studio events in the 1940's and 50's. Set Realiser Simon Greer has transformed the Ensemble stage into an intimate studio, complete with control booth, "On Air" sign and sound baffling panels. Persian carpet muffles the sound of the three performers as they move between the two microphone stands whilst Foley Artist Katie Fitchett creates all the necessary sounds, from rustling trees, deflating seat cushions and a variety of footfalls from two jam packed desks at the rear of the stage.

BWW REVIEW: The Days of Radio Plays Are Recreated in MURDER ON THE WIRELESSWhile the stories are nothing spectacular and the three voice performers, Mark Kilmurry, Georgie Parker and Daniel Mitchell, deliver fair performances and at times stumble over lines despite the scripts in hand, the key to the work is Fitchett's Foley work with sound design by Daryl Wallis. Fitchett ensures it is clear that whilst the Foley artists were vital to the success of radio plays, hey were often considered as secondary to the voice talent. The three actors pay her little attention and she reacts to this with a casual disinterest of drawing on cigarettes between sounds and fabulous facial expressions of casual disdain for the sounds she has to create which when combined with the creativity of the sounds ensures that the audience eye is drawn past the actors to share in the joy of the more unusual sounds which Fitchett takes joy in creating..

BWW REVIEW: The Days of Radio Plays Are Recreated in MURDER ON THE WIRELESSMURDER ON THE WIRELESS is an easy piece of entertainment and a nice piece of nostalgia with an interesting insight into the sound creation but don't come expecting anything more. As with the radio shows of the era, the stories told are both relatively simple mysteries that lend themselves to some unusual sounds and the overall work is just to recreate the studio experience, not see any significant conflict between the performers.

https://www.ensemble.com.au/shows/murder-on-the-wirless-at-ensemble-theatre/

Photos: Prudence Upton

BWW REVIEW: The Days of Radio Plays Are Recreated in MURDER ON THE WIRELESS



Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories   Shows

From This Author Jade Kops

I am an International Flight Attendant with a love of Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and Live Performing Arts in general. I try to see as many (read more...)

  • BWW REVIEW: Anthony Warlow Is Deliciously Dark In SWEENEY TODD THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET.
  • BWW REVIEW: The Cost Of Ambition And Arrogance Over Humanity And Compassion In The Corporate Cubicle Farm Is Considered In GLORIA
  • BWW REVIEW: Bobby Fox Treats Sydney Opera House Audience To The World Premiere Of His New Cabaret THE IRISH BOY
  • BWW REVIEW: EMMA MATTHEWS SINGS MOZART ARIAS Pairs The Sydney Symphony Orchestra For A Delightful Evening Of Music
  • BWW REVIEW: That Struggle For Signs Of Love And Humanity In A Dark Dystopian Future Doesn't Seem That Far Away When Considering MERCURY FUR Over A Decade Later.
  • BWW REVIEW: PUFFS OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Is A Hilarious Parody For Fans Of The Famous Magic Franchise.

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup