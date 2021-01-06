BWW REVIEW: Sydney Opera House's Studio Transforms Into James Galea's Apartment As The Audience Is Invited To Witness a Magic Jam Where His Friends Share Their BEST TRICK

Wednesday 6th January 2021, 7pm, The Studio Sydney Opera House

World famous magician and musician James Galea has gathered his friends to treat Sydney audiences to their signature acts in BEST TRICK EVER. Presented as part of Sydney Opera House's annual tradition of a summer holiday magic or circus show, audiences get the opportunity to witness tricks seen on television and YouTube live in an engaging 75-minute show.

James Galea (Photo: Prudence Upton)

Set Designer Hugh O'Connor has transformed the corner stage of The Studio into James Galea's eclectic apartment filled with the accoutrements of a life dedicated to magic and music. A baby grand piano and plush velvet seats share the stage with vintage and modern road boxes, parts of Escapologist Helen Coghlan's metal box, and items from Galea's earlier shows. A tall bookcase holds photos and books while a large painting of the classical magician's tools of the trade dominates the eastern wall. A large screen spans the corner of the 'room' for live video of close-up magic work.

Raymond Crowe (Photo: Prudence Upton)

The evening, which naturally includes audience involvement, all with Covid-19 risk management sanitization, shares a broad range of magic. 'Unusualist' Raymond Crowe shares his stage magic and shadow play whilst employing his showmanship as a mime. The first woman to perform Houdini's Chinese Water Torture trick, Escapologist Helen Coghlan delivers a mind-blowing escape without crinkling her crisp black suit. Dom Chambers raps and distracts with sleight of hand magic that only someone well versed in the artform would be able to explain. YouTube sensation Vincent Kuo delivers some heartfelt storytelling as he shares his motivation for becoming so skilled with a Rubik's cube while Galea presents his close-up card magic including his famous "673 KING STREET" card trick that went viral, multiple times on YouTube. The intimate nature of the expression ensures that this is more than a normal magic show with a more cabaret style of storytelling as each artist shares stories from how they found their calling in magic.

Dom Chambers (Photo: Prudence UptonO

JAMES GALEA'S BEST TRICK EVER is an enjoyable evening of family friendly entertainment that will have you baffled and bewildered. A perfect addition to a night out with friends or a school holidays treat for the family.

https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/circus-and-magic/2021/james-galea.html

Photos: Prudence Upton

Helen Coghlan (Photo: Prudence Upton)