BWW REVIEW: Multi-talented Camp Comic Wunderkind HANS-LIKE A GERMAN Arrives In Darlinghurst in A Blaze Of Sequins For Some Classic Off The Cuff Cabaret

Wednesday 4th December 2019, 8pm, Eternity Playhouse

Adelaide Fringe Festival Award Winner (2019) and America's Got Talent Guest contestant HANS-LIKE A GERMAN brings his brilliantly bizarre brand of classic camp cabaret to Sydney.

The alter ego of the multi-talented Matt Gilbertson was born out of Adelaide's Berlin Cabaret revue and has gone on to become an Adelaide icon and Australian television personality, eventually rising to international recognition through America's Got Talent. HANS-LIKE A GERMAN is the latest of Gilbertson's Hans cabaret shows and has the central theme, albeit loose, of Gilbertson's love of The Sound Of Music along with pop icons Kylie Minogue, Madonna and Celine Dion, amongst others.

With a series of fabulous sequin jumpsuits, stayup fishnet stockings, blue eye shadow and colorful hats and special lederhosen crafted from curtains, all created by Gilbertson's mother, Hans is a delightfully camp concoction. Along with his singing, supported by a three-piece band, Gilbertson's background as a trained dancer, classical pianist and self-taught accordion player is all utilized during the 60 minute show. The songs are reworked versions of well know pop songs including a medley of Australian classics with a German Polka tempo and of course tributes to The Sound Of Music including an amusing speculation of what would his favorite musical would sound like if the Baroness had won the Captain's heart. He often engages with the audience, getting up close and personal with more than just the front row, and exhibits an agile mind as he throws clever comments and observations, further proving that the show is unscripted.

HANS-LIKE A GERMAN is a fun and utterly absurd evening of live and loose entertainment where the audience get to participate as Hans encourages singing and clapping along. Worth catching before he continues his Australian tour.

https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/hans-like-a-german





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories