BWW REVIEW: HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX: IN CONCERT, presented by Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Lets Audiences Marvel At The Music While Reliving The Magic Of

Wednesday 10 April 2019, 7pm, Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Sydney Symphony Orchestra (SSO) continue their crowd-pleasing collaboration with CineConcerts to deliver another captivating live music and screened movie experience with HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX IN CONCERT. Conductor Nicholas Buc returns to lead the SSO as they bring Nicholas Hooper's spellbinding score of David Yates' (Director) expression of Harry Potter's fifth year at Hogwarts to the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

Whilst many people are very familiar with JK Rowling's novels of the boy wizard and the movies based on the books, not all audiences may be as aware of the music that goes in to creating the on-screen magic. As with movies, television, and even cartoons, music has played an immense role in creating the emotion and mood of our favorite shows for many years. This music is incredibly detailed and often created by a full orchestra in recording studios rather than on computers and synthesizers. To give audiences a unique experience of their favorite movies, producers CineConcerts brings technology and human skill together to pair the 88 piece Sydney Symphony Orchestra with the screening of the movie with precision timing.

As Hooper's first time at the musical helm of the Harry Potter franchise (he also composed for Half Blood Prince), he draws on John Williams' (Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban) earlier themes whilst creating his own signatures for the story that sees Harry and his friends growing up and getting ready to fight the enemy that the Ministry of Magic is still denying exists. Trembling strings and discordant tones underpin the rogue Dementors sent by an interfering Ministry. A dark but sickly-sweet theme plays for the pink piece of pure evil that is Professor Umbridge. A bass drum gives a subtle rumble beneath the performance as it builds suspense for the impending battle between good and evil. Military tones mark moments in the Ministry of Magic and descend into deep rich viola, cello and bass tones during Harry's trial. A brighter fanfare underpins the first appearance of the Order as they fly over London after collecting Harry from 5 Privet Drive. Cheerful expressions represent Harry's safe spaces like Hogwarts and reuniting with friends at Number 12, Grimmauld Place and light passages often accompany comic physicality and teenage hijinks. Light flute accents a birdlike letter and high energy fanfare gives way to percussive tones as Fred and George let their tricks take over the great hall during the OWL exams.

Given many know the movies well, Buc encourages audience participation in the evening and the calls out from the audience, spontaneous applause, booing, cheering, sighs and laughter make this concert very much a shared experience. Whilst movie cinema experiences and traditional orchestral concerts tend to be a silent audience sitting in the dark, this is an unusual experience in the interactive style of The Sound of Music Sing-a-longs, Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings and old-fashioned Pantomime shows. As with previous SSO's presentations of the Harry Potter movies, it is delightful to see audience members of all ages dressing up, showing their allegiance to the four houses with scarves, robes and sweaters with at least one Crookshanks spotted peeking out of a bag. For those who have forgotten their Hogwarts paraphernalia, there is also a merchandise stand in the theatre foyer.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra's presentation of HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX: IN CONCERT is a wonderful experience for Harry Potter fans of all ages and even those less familiar with the movies. For some, these concerts are possibly their only conscious connection with classical music in an age of pop music and it is refreshing to see people connect with live music and see their delight as they realize how important the music is to the story. For others, these concert screenings allow audiences, particularly younger audiences, to experience the movies as they were meant to be seen, on a big screen, and what better way to do it than in the iconic Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

https://www.sydneysymphony.com/concerts-and-tickets/whats-on/event/harry-potter-and-the-order-of-the-phoenix-in-concert





