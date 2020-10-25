BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On Hotel Bella Luna

Friday 23rd October 2020, 6pm, Flightpath Theatre.

Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on Hotel Bella Luna.

Hotel Bella Luna is the latest production from Ponydog in association with Jetpack Theatre.

An interactive piece that takes you on a enjoyable, engaging and energetic journey. Where one takes on challenges that will save all souls trapped on Bella Luna .

The owner has put his hotel in peril as a means to increase his wealth. Much to the dismay of the remaining staff, guests (you) and his own daughter, the concerned and adorable Bellhop, Chloe LH .

The hotel team take the audience on a mission to save you and themselves from oblivion in a race against time.

As a hotel guest you are invited to the various spaces on Bella Luna to investigate and solve the issues at hand.

This evening of entertainment is a cross between an escape room, improv games and comedy theatre.

Hotel guests can choose their involvement. As a VIP you can be an observer of the mischief at hand. If you like to engage you can do so without fear of being pestered. It was not clear if one could call out at any point or just when invited. There may have been more audience involvement if we were allowed to comment when we had the urge rather than just the obvious moments of involvement.

The cast perform with an enthusiastic energy and a friendly demeanour that encourages the audience to engage. The performances have the right amount of character depth mixed with that Sci-FI parody feel. They create an environment that is not only entertaining and playful but also safe and easy going.

There is a rotating cast of seven, with four actors performing each night. Like any Hotel you can visit a few times to enjoy a new adventure with each visit.

This night had a superb Robot, Lachlan Tiberius Ruffy, who had an entertaining riddle to solve and a night of hilarious one liners.

Amy Victoria was thoroughly enjoyable as the pompous and entertaining Hotel guest, that kept the night rolling along with clever interjections and summations.

Nathan Porteus played the ultimate jovial, entertaining, concierge and Bellhop, creating hilarity and moments of down to earth familiarity.

Director Davey Seagle has devised a cohesive team, that while improvising, work well together to keep the story moving along, that bounce off each other with aplomb and with the right a humour and energy.

The final summation scene is a clever and fun way to end the journey.

Hotel Bella Luna creates a fun filled night that is engaging, entertaining, full of laughs and you'll feel like you've had a cheeky hug.

Photos by Flightpath Theatre