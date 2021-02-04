BWW REVIEW: CIRCA'S PEEPSHOW Enchants With Elegant Style At Sydney Opera House

Wednesday 3rd February 2021, 7:30pm, Drama Theatre Sydney Opera House

CIRCA'S PEEPSHOW blends circus acrobatics and aerial work with dance, clowning and a bit of burlesque for a Covid-safe classy contemporary cabaret. Following national and international staging, this beautiful work, created by Yaron Lifschitz (Director), Libby McDonnell (Associate Director & Costume Design) and the Circa Ensemble, comes to the Sydney Opera House.

While the title implies a potentially racy revue, CIRCA'S PEEPSHOW is more of a look into the mind as the silent characters discover themselves through comic clowning, contemporary ballet dance and traditional circus skills of acrobatics, human towers, and aerial work. The troupe of 8, initially clad in sparkling black hotpants and ruffled white shirts, present 80 minutes (split into two acts plus interval) of creative and breathtaking entertainment on a bare stage which has the simple backdrop of a tinsel topped by the show's title in neon. As with Circa's other works, PEEPSHOW focuses on the storytelling and the skills displayed rather than opting for more base sexuality and shock value which makes for a delightful expression that can be enjoyed by a 15+ audience (there is a little nudity, tastefully managed).

Set to a soundtrack that includes remixes of recognizable songs, orchestral works, and bass heavy soul shuddering beats, CIRCA'S PEEPSHOW runs through a range of emotions as its characters discover themselves and each other, from the mime mirror duet to taming wayward limbs that are "involuntarily" responding to the music, an aerial work that tends to draw on discovery of sensuality and more internal feelings. There are moments of frenetic energy as bodies tumble and fly in all directions and moments of quiet control as the precision of the human movement and interaction can be examined. Aside from the variety of aerial apparatus there are few other numbers that require additional equipment aside from a featured Cigar Box juggling piece, showcasing the inventiveness of the creative team and their trust that their use of the human body is enough to express the message of the work.

CIRCA'S PEEPSHOW is a beautiful expression of circus cabaret that works particularly well for audiences that like to observe and enjoy rather than inadvertently become involved in the performance. Worth securing a ticket if you can.

https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/circus-and-magic/2021/peepshow.html