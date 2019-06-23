BWW REVIEW: Burlesque, Dance And Circus Come Together For a Passionate Expression Of Love In All Its Forms In MATADOR

Thursday 20th June 2019, 8pm, The Studio, Sydney Opera House

New work by Bass G Fam (Writer, Director and Producer), MATADOR has the firey passion and sensuality of Spain in a mythical love story told through dance, burlesque and circus. High energy and high emotion fuses with a range of disciplines presented by a diverse cast.

MATADOR is a loose 'story' of the elegant and multi-talented Matador Kelly Byrne who is in love with the Bull, Christopher Politis. With a thrust stage reaching out into the audience, the 14 performers of MATADOR take the audience through a series of pieces that represent the various forms of love, from the fresh love of first sight and flirtation to lust, erotica, betrayal and the resulting pain and anger and eventual resolution.

With costume design (by Bass Fam Creative) that initially draws on the Spanish full skirts, bull fighters fitted pants, solid heel boots and passionate red, the movement is heightened with the display of wonderful physiques of the ladies and gents of the troupe. The Matador stands out from the female ensemble with patterned skirt and other variations on style throughout whilst the bull is simply represented with a horned headpiece. This work remains much more the female Matador's story than that of the male interest.

In amongst the numerous dance numbers, presented by the full cast, pas de deux and pas de trios, there are some breathtaking aerial works. Fam pushes the boundaries with pas de deux on the straps and lyra and an astounding unusual "hair hang" number. Whilst most of the dance pieces are powerful, passionate and understandable, Fam does however venture into the uncomfortable territory of simulated violence at a couple of points which is an interesting choice in a society where violence against women is still an issue.

An interesting new work which will please dance lovers in particular, MATADOR is an easy to follow storyline presented by an enthusiastic troupe of brilliantly multi skilled performers. Perfect entertainment to finish off a night out with friends or loved ones, this work has a mix of fiesta vibe as well as providing some emotional contrasts for balance.

https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/dance/2019/matador-tickets.html





