BLANC DE BLANC Returns to Sydney For 3rd Season in June

The delightfully decadent world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been wowing audiences since it opened in January in the beautifully refurbished venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills. Due to overwhelming demand Strut & Fret has announced that Blanc de Blanc is returning for a third Sydney season and will play from Friday 9 June until Sunday 30 July.

The Grand Electric space itself has captivated theatregoers with its elegant design and French-inspired courtyard - peppered with original mural artwork by Max Elbourne. "It feels like it's ripped straight out of Paris' Moulin Rouge district. There are dazzling lights of every colour, a bar in the back with a substantial stock of champagne, and hard wooden floors that reverberate a playlist featuring everything from jazz to rap." Scenestr

BLANC de BLANC ENCORE serves an intoxicating blend of fun, flirtation and acrobatic feats; enthralling audiences with the same addictive blend of acrobatic artistry and risqué revelry that its creators are world-renowned for.

The star studded, internationally sourced cast with its numerous Cirque du Soleil alumni includes Felix Pouliot from Canada, aerialist Caitlin Marion from USA, Jess Mews and Melanie Hawkins from Australia and New Zealand's Emma Phillips.