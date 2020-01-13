Australia's Finest Musicians Fundraise For NSW Rural Fire Service

In response to the ongoing bushfire emergency around the country, a selection of Australia's finest orchestral musicians will join together for the NSW Bushfire Fundraiser Concert Series - two concert events on Monday 27 January to raise funds for the NSW Rural Fire Service.

The two fundraising concerts will feature musicians associated with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and other members of the Arts community including:

Harry Bennetts, violin

Claire Herrick, violin

Elizabeth Woolnough, viola

Leah Lynn, cello

Joshua Batty, flute

Rosamund Plummer, ryūteki

Diana Doherty, oboe

Evan Streater, piano

Jarrod Hawn, vocalist,

Julie Oguey, vocalist and ukulele

Speaking about the collaborative nature of the concert series, organiser and flautist Joshua Batty said: "The NSW Bushfire Fundraiser Concert Series was borne out of an urgency to raise much needed funds for our heroic firefighters and volunteers through our capacity to assist as musicians.. Music unites communities, it can console, it can inspire, and it can provide hope - these are all elements that we need as the bushfire emergency continues to devastate Australia.

"We've already seen an outpouring of generosity from the public, and we encourage even more people to join us for these fundraising concerts. All proceeds from purchased tickets from the NSW Bushfire Fundraiser Concert Series will go to the NSW Rural Fire Service. We invite audiences to join us for these performances to acknowledge the continued efforts of the firefighters, volunteers, and everyone who is providing assistance for affected communities and wildlife."

The first concert in the series will take place at the intimate 75 person capacity underground speakeasy venue Soultrap Bar, Surry Hills (3.30-5.00pm) as part of a collaboration with contemporary music movement The Chamber Project. The program will feature chamber works and include a new composition by Australian composer Andrew Howes written especially for the bushfire fundraising performance. The performance will also feature vocalist Jarrod Hawn and daughter of oboist Diana Doherty, Julie Oguey, on vocals and ukulele.

The second concert will be performed at St. Stephen's Uniting Church, Macquarie Street, Sydney (7.30-9.00pm), a space seating 500 people and generously donated by the parish for the fundraising event. Flautist Joshua Batty and oboist Diana Doherty will give the world premiere of Australian composer Harry Sdraulig's duet Unearth, for Flute and Oboe. Several chamber music works will also feature in the concert including Schubert's Quartettsatz in C-minor, D.703, Mozart's Flute Quartet No.1, K.285, and Anton Webern's Langsamer Satz for String Quartet.

More information can be found via The NSW Bushfire Fundraiser Concert Series. Tickets to Concert #1 at Soultrap Bar, Surry Hills can be purchased here. Tickets to Concert #2 at St. Stephen's Uniting Church, Macquarie Street Sydney can be purchased here.





