Australian Youth Orchestra To Tour Europe And China In 2019

The Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) is preparing to embark on its 23rd international tour this July. Joined by Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki and Polish conductor Krzysztof Urba ski, the orchestra will perform across Europe and China before returning to Australia to conclude the tour with a performance at the Sydney Opera House on 5th August.

At the Sydney Opera House, the orchestra will be performing Harrison's Frumious, Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No.2 and Shostakovich's Symphony No.10.

Guest artist Lisiecki is one of the world's most exciting and talented young pianists. Acclaimed for his poetic sensibility, refined technique and insightful interpretations, he has a musical voice that belies his age. He has performed on major stages around the world including New York's Carnegie Hall and a BBC Proms performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The orchestra will be under the baton of guest conductor Urba ski, who is currently the Music Director of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Urba ski has worked with numerous orchestras around the world including the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic and M nchner Philharmoniker. He is also the only conductor to have ever received the prestigious Leonard Bernstein Award.

Australian Youth Orchestra CEO, Colin Cornish, said, Since 1970, young Australian musicians have discovered the world as members of the AYO. The experience of performing with your friends who share the same passion for music on some of the most exciting concert hall stages in the world remains with them forever. This year we are once again honoured to be joined by some of the world's leading guest artists and to be invited to perform at such prestigious festivals before returning home to the Sydney Opera House.

AYO is one of the world's most prestigious and innovative training organisations for young pre-professional musicians. Aged up to 25 years, orchestra members are selected through a highly competitive annual audition process and represent the country's best young musical talent.





