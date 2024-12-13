Australian Musical Theatre Festival 2025 Program Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artistic Director, Tyran Parke unveiled the Australian Musical Theatre Festival program that will be held in Launceston, Tasmania from Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 May 2025.

Parke revealed that for the first time in the festival's five-year history the award-winning Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra will be the centrefold in what will include a star-studded line-up of Musical Theatre royalty including Caroline O'Connor, Alinta Chidzey and Mark Vincent.



Parke went on to say, "The addition of the TSO takes the festival to new levels and is a pinnacle event in a program that encompasses five days, many venues, a range of engagements with many of our greatest stars and emerging talent, all set alongside an international city of gastronomy that serves the best food and wine I know.”



Minister for Sports and Events, Nick Duigan, said the Tasmanian Government was pleased to be able to provide $640,000 in funding to support the Australian Musical Theatre Festival in Launceston for three winter events.



Minister Duigan went on to say “We aim to secure a wide offering of events, ensuring seasonal and regional balance, as well as a comprehensive range of event types. We know events are crucial to boosting the economy in the winter months and we always make this a priority, which is why the Government is a strong supporter of this event.”



“Launceston's Australian Musical Theatre Festival celebrates everything that's great about musical theatre and attracts visitors to join with locals to embrace this much-loved segment of our performing arts sector.”



“It showcases Launceston as a cultural hub, building on the significant talent base that exists in the region to deliver a superb program featuring some of the city's most beautiful venues.”

Working - A Musical

Earl Arts Centre – Wednesday 21 May

Before ‘Wicked', there was ‘Working'! This new version of Working - A Musical is updated exclusively for the festival to include interviews with local Tasmanians from all walks of life. Based on the best-selling book of interviews with workers, Working - A Musical, paints a vivid portrait of the workers that the world so often takes for granted and for the first time, Tasmanians take centre stage! Nominated for six Tony Awards on Broadway, this classic features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton'), as well as Stephen Schwartz (‘Wicked'), folk legend, James Taylor, and many more.

In Conversation with Caroline O'Connor and Alinta Chidzey

Hotel Grand Chancellor – Thursday 22 May + Friday 23 May

Take a front row seat, learn the tricks of the trade, and explore the journey of the biggest names in Australian musical theatre in our ‘In Conversation with' series hosted by Tyran Parke.

From West End to Broadway

Princess Theatre - Thursday 23rd May

Mark Vincent, one of Australia's most successful tenors will perform an intimate version of his acclaimed show “From West End to Broadway” at the Princess Theatre

featuring songs from some of the greatest musicals.

When I Get My Name in Lights

Princess Theatre - Friday 23rd May

Since the very beginning, the Australian Musical Theatre Festival has discovered a host of talented performers who have gone on to national and international success. And now, with a night dedicated to connecting performers from around the country, this celebration of musical theatre offers the chance for emerging artists to share the Princess Theatre stage with the nation's best.

Chasing Oscar

Royal Oak Hotel – Friday 23rd May

Come hear the songs you didn't know the musicals needed from well-known titles such as The Sound of Music, Matilda, Dear Evan Hanson, Les Misérables, Evita, Cats, Cabaret, Beauty and the Beast and more and you decide who wins the awards!

Come to the Cabaret

Earl Arts Centre – Friday 23rd May

With an audience sharing the stage, Come To The Cabaret is a chance for you to dust off your sheet music and celebrate the best of the cabaret cannon. ‍Whether you come to see the masses of talent on display or sing your heart out, this is always a highlight!

Some Enchanted Evening with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra

Princess Theatre – Saturday 24th May

Some Enchanted Evening brings together the greatest hits from Broadway and the West End, featuring the timeless melodies of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and more performed by our incomparable stars under the baton of legendary conductor, Guy Noble.

Sunday in the Park

Entally Estate – Sunday 25th May

A Sunday Brunch soiree in the beautiful gardens of Entally Estate. (artists TBC)

Mystery Musical

Earl Arts Centre – Sunday 25th May

A new addition for 2025 Mystery Musical is a one-off staged reading (and singing) of a TOP SECRET musical theatre classic. You won't know what the show is until the lights go down and the first notes are struck...

Diva Den

Earl Arts Centre – each night during the festival

Each night, following the final performance, the Earl Arts Centre will be transformed into The Diva Den, our official Festival Bar, featuring an array of local beverages and snacks, and hosted by a different diva each night.

