Artspace Reveals 2025 Studio Program Artists

Artspace has announced the 2025 Studio Program artists are: Maissa Alameddine, EO Gill, Jumaadi, Yona Lee, Jahnne Pasco-White, Paula do Prado, Joan Ross, Kien Situ, Tina Havelock Stevens and Shevaun Wright.



The Studio Program continues to offer artists the space to research and produce new works without constraint in an open and critically-engaged environment. Selected from 178 applications, these 10 artists represent the breadth of artistic practice across generations, career stages and art forms.

This next cohort of artists, which gathers a diverse array of emerging, mid-career and established practitioners, will move into Artspace’s dedicated, rent-free studio spaces at Woolloomooloo’s The Gunnery to begin their residencies in early June.

For the first time, the Studio Program includes a set of professional development and public programs, a dedicated curator, and the opportunity to connect with an extensive peer network of local and international professionals. Over the next two years, Artspace will move towards a two-year residency term, with a renewal process after 12 months (also known as a 1+1 residency model). From June 2026 onwards, there will be an intake of five two-year studio residencies each year.

2025 Two-Year Studio artists: Maissa Alameddine, EO Gill, Jumaadi, Joan Ross and Shevaun Wright.

2025 One-Year Studio artists: Yona Lee, Paula do Prado, Kien Situ and Jahnne Pasco-White, with Tina Havelock Stevens remaining in the Program to deliver the 2025 Art Gallery of New South Wales and Artspace annual co-commission as part of the Contemporary Projects series.

Michelle Newton, Artspace Interim Executive Director said, "We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic cohort of artists to the 2025 Studio Program – a group that brings diverse practices, narratives and perspectives to the vitality of contemporary art practice in Australia. The Studio Program has long been central to Artspace’s multi-platform approach to supporting artists. With the evolution to a two-year residency model, we’re deepening our commitment to sustained engagement, enabling risk and experimentation, critical dialogue and creative development. This expanded program of curatorial and professional support marks an important step in evolving the Studio Program as a crucial platform for artistic practice."

The selection panel included all seven members of the Artspace team; incoming Director Victor Wang; artist board members Mikala Dwyer, Daniel Boyd and Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran; former board member and Director of LoveArt, Amanda Love; and Assistant Curator, Contemporary Australian Art, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Johanna Bear.

