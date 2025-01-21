Angelina Thomson Joins GUYS AND DOLLS at Sydney Harbor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Australia has announced Angelina Thomson will play Miss Adelaide in its brand-new production of award-winning Broadway musical Guys & Dolls when it opens at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour on 21 March.

After an extensive nationwide search to find just the right performer who had the voice, the dance moves and the comedy chops to bring to the role, Director Shaun Rennie is looking forward to getting started on rehearsals with his cast now complete.

“Miss Adelaide requires a fantastic voice to sing iconic songs like “Adelaide’s Lament” and “Take Back Your Mink”, she also needs to dance, be incredibly charismatic, and have enormous heart. Audiences need to fall in love with Adelaide and I know Angelina has all the qualities we’ve been looking for,” Rennie said.

“Angelina will be joining a fantastically talented cast of Australian performers as well as a superb ensemble that showcases some of the best singers and dancers in the country,” Rennie added.

Known to her fans as Kirby on Home & Away, Angelina previously performed at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour in the ensemble of West Side Story in 2019. This will be her first leading role on the iconic over-water stage.

“Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is without a doubt one of my favourite events of the year. To return to the stage in a leading role at this iconic Sydney venue is a pinch-me moment!” Thomson said.

Angelina joins previously announced stars Cody Simpson, Annie Aitken, Bobby Fox and Jason Arrow in what will be the first musical comedy performed at the harbourside event as well as the first major production of Guys & Dolls in Australia in a decade.

Guys & Dolls on Sydney Harbour promises a night of fun, fabulous singing and a host of show-stopping dance numbers such as ‘Luck Be a Lady’ and ‘Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat’, all set on a larger-than-life slice of New York City designed by Brian Thomson with costumes by Jennifer Irwin.

With music by Frank Loesser and book by Joe Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys & Dolls is regarded as one of the finest musicals ever written and has enjoyed huge success since its premiere on Broadway in 1950, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the adaptation to a Hollywood film in 1955 starring Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando, to its most recent smash-hit revival on the West End.

