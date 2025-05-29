2025 LOFT Residents Revealed at Australian Dance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After being inundated with applications from across Australia, Australian Dance Theatre has announced the successful recipients of LOFT’s EXPLORE and EXPOUND residencies – with $70,000 of grant funding going directly to independent dance artists in LOFT’s first year, with South Australian artists representing half of the successful recipients in the cohort.

A joint initiative between CreateSA and ADT, LOFT is a new space for independent dance in South Australia that takes up residence in a dedicated studio at Level One, Lion Arts Centre as well as ADT’s Tanja Liedtke Studio.

“I love artists,” says ADT’s Executive Producer Viviana Sacchero, “and I love the messy, strange and almost alchemical process of making new work. It’s an incredible privilege to not only provide funding to a group of amazing creatives from across Australia, but to support the strengthening of the South Australian ecology by giving makers the opportunity to deepen and extend their connection to dance.”

Internationally renowned Bharathanatyam dancer and choreographer Christopher Gurusamy is the recipient of the EXPOUND Residency, the largest residency of its kind in Australia. Christopher will receive $30,000 and up to six weeks of studio time at LOFT to develop his work Kalki, which seeks to explore Bharatanatyam, Carnatic Music and South Asian work can look like in 21st century Australia.

“I am so full of gratitude to be the recipient of the 2025 Expound Residency,” says Christopher, “Thank you to Australian Dance Theatre and CreateSA for this opportunity. I am very excited to share, create and learn in Adelaide and connect with its arts community. It will propel Kalki and broaden the trajectory of my practice.”

Eight artists from around Australia will receive EXPLORE residencies, giving them 1 week of studio time, a $3,000 grant and the opportunity to present a free workshop for the South Australian dance sector. Throughout the year, Ade Suharto (SA), Aimee Raitman (VIC), Alix Kuijpers (SA), Cheeky Chandler (NT), Kaine Sultan Babij (SA), Natalie Allen (WA), Thomas Bradley (NSW) and Tyler Carney-Faleatua (NSW) will take up residence at LOFT to crack into new works and ideas.

In addition to the EXPLORE and EXPOUND residencies, the previously announced PEAK residencies are underway with South Australian choreographers and collectives developing new work at LOFT throughout 2025. Gabrielle Nankivell has received a grant $12,000 and studio time to continue development on her work Conjuring (or how to make the show between us), while Zoë Dunwoodie, Janelle Egan and Motus Collective have each received a small grant to support the development of their proposed works.

“In line with CreateSA’s cultural policy A Place to Create, LOFT positions South Australia as a leader in the national sector,” says Australian Dance Theatre’s Executive Director Nick Hays, “we want to honour and celebrate the deep well of talent here, and create pathways to connect those artists with what’s happening across the country to build a sustainable and supportive environment for dance makers. We thank CreateSA, Hill Smith Art Advisory and Minster Andrea Michaels MP for their support of this initiative.”

“Congratulations to the inaugural LOFT residents,” says Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels MP, “South Australia has long been recognised for our wonderful contemporary dancers and dance companies and it’s fantastic to have had so many applications from dancers right across Australia to be part of LOFT’s first cohort. We have delivered a dedicated space for dancers to come together, develop their skills and share best practice as well as more opportunities for employment and funding.

“The Malinauskas Government is proud to be partnering with Australian Dance Theatre to deliver LOFT. This collaboration will help ensure South Australian dancers have opportunities to connect and thrive across their career.”





As part of the inaugural LOFT program, South Australian artists can apply for the EXPERIMENT Residency, which provides a week of free studio time at ADT’s Tanja Liedtke Studio, with multiple weeks still available throughout the year.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support so many artists alongside our peers,” says Viviana, “We can’t wait to see what our residents create and how we can continue to develop our programs to support the sector here. Welcome to LOFT!”

