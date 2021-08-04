VIDEO: Grand Theatre Geneve Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Grand Théâtre de Genève optimistically unveils its 2021- 2022 season, with the hope that the latest developments in the pandemic and health guidelines will allow all the ambitions of artistic projects from the world of opera, ballet, recitals and La Plage programmes to come to life under the single banner of "Make love... ".

Even though general manager Aviel Cahn's first two seasons were adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grand Théâtre de Genève still had the pleasure of being recognised by Opernwelt as the "best opera house of 2020" in recognition of its high quality programming, its international, demanding and open orientation to other arts and artists.

As proof of this, the Geneva-based institution asked the talented video artist Pauline Julier, also from Geneva, to make a short film on the theme of "Make love,..." and to spark off the inspiration for this season's imagery. She envisages a carnal world that is dreamlike, enigmatic, sensual and tactile all at once. At the centre, a wandering, haggard knight gone astray encounters a couple of august lovers who meet a violinist engulfed in humus. After months of social distancing, blocking gestures, working remotely and living life virtually on screens, the artist world is spilling forth to fulfil our need for physical proximity and warmth.

After photographer Matthieu Gafsou and visual artist John Armleder, it is now the Swiss Francophone video artist, trained at Sciences Po (Paris) in Arles, who will take care of GTG's seasonal brochure. For a more in-depth view into the season's strong line-up and its dramaturgy, join the chat between general manager Aviel Cahn, director of ballet Philippe Cohen and playwright Clara Pons as they discuss this season's theme.