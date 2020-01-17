Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront

Best Actor in a Play

Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten

Best Actress in a Musical

Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera

Best Actress in a Play

Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

Best Choreography (Professional)

Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Astrid Lynge Ottosen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera

Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

Theater of the Year

Malmö Opera

