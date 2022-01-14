Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 St. Louis Awards
BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kim Klick - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jenna Gove - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Blane Pressler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Ron Himes - SWEAT - The Black Rep
Best Direction Of A Stream
Jacqueline Thompson and Gaby Rodriguez - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts
Best Editing Of A Stream
Kyle Himsworth - I REMEMBER HARLEM - The Black Rep
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kevin Shaw - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Musical
BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts
Best Performer In A Musical
Shaina Vencel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSSS - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Brian McKinley - SWEAT - The Black Rep
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Jesmelia - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Christina Yancy - HOME - The Black Rep
Best Play
SWEAT - The Black Rep
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
SWEAT - The Black Rep
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Britton Lynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Smedley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Streaming Play
HOME - The Black Rep
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chris Moore - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kelly Howe - SWEAT - The Black Rep
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Christina Yancy - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Kirkwood Theatre Guild
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Kirkwood Theatre Guild