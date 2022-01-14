Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 St. Louis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Klick - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenna Gove - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Blane Pressler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Ron Himes - SWEAT - The Black Rep

Best Direction Of A Stream

Jacqueline Thompson and Gaby Rodriguez - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts

Best Editing Of A Stream

Kyle Himsworth - I REMEMBER HARLEM - The Black Rep

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Shaw - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Musical

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts

Best Performer In A Musical

Shaina Vencel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSSS - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Brian McKinley - SWEAT - The Black Rep

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Jesmelia - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christina Yancy - HOME - The Black Rep

Best Play

SWEAT - The Black Rep

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SWEAT - The Black Rep

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Britton Lynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Smedley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Streaming Play

HOME - The Black Rep

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chris Moore - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kelly Howe - SWEAT - The Black Rep

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Christina Yancy - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Kirkwood Theatre Guild

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Kirkwood Theatre Guild