Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Melody Munitz - THE SCIENCE OF LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

AJ Surrell - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Libby Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jørgen Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Steve Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis

Best Ensemble

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Jauss - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tim Clark - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Musical

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions

Best New Play Or Musical

THE GAME'S AFOOT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Crandall - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions

Best Performer In A Play

Gabriela Saker - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Play

CLUE - STAGES St. Louis

Best Production of an Opera

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Union Avenue Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Regina Garcia - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Molina/Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amora Jones - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nadja Kapetanovich - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

The Muny