Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Melody Munitz - THE SCIENCE OF LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
AJ Surrell - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Libby Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jørgen Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Steve Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis
Best Ensemble
FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Jauss - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tim Clark - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company
Best Musical
FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions
Best New Play Or Musical
THE GAME'S AFOOT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Best Performer In A Musical
Allison Crandall - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Saker - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Best Play
CLUE - STAGES St. Louis
Best Production of an Opera
THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Union Avenue Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Regina Garcia - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Molina/Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amora Jones - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nadja Kapetanovich - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
The Muny
