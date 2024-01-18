Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in St. Louis!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Melody MunitzTHE SCIENCE OF LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
AJ Surrell - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Libby Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Dance Production
WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jørgen Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Steve BeboutCLUE - STAGES St. Louis

Best Ensemble
FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Jauss - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tim Clark - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Musical
FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions

Best New Play Or Musical
THE GAME'S AFOOT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Performer In A Musical
Allison Crandall - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela SakerTWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Play
CLUE - STAGES St. Louis

Best Production of an Opera
THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Union Avenue Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Regina Garcia - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Molina/Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amora Jones - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nadja Kapetanovich - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
The Muny



