Kate Bergstrom Named the New Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) has announced that Kate Bergstrom will assume the role as the Augustin Family Artistic Director effective May 13, 2024. The Rep conducted a six-month nationwide search before naming Bergstrom to the role. Bergstrom succeeds Hana S. Sharif’s following her departure last summer. With the appointment, Bergstrom brings a passionate energy for The Rep’s next chapter to build on the theater’s success as a vital, celebrated, cultural cornerstone of St. Louis.

Most recently Bergstrom directed It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The Critically acclaimed production was honored with six nominations for St. Louis Theater Circle Awards, winning two for Sound and Lighting design. Bergstrom was recognized with a nomination as Outstanding Director of a Drama. In addition, Bergstrom also directed The 39 Steps at The Rep in 2022.

Bergstrom’s experience includes directing productions at LORT regional theaters across the country including Marin Theatre Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Trinity Repertory Company and more. As a festival director, Bergstrom programmed the Big Eddy Film Festival in Upstate New York where responsibilities included fundraising, audience and community development and partnership building. Prior Bergstrom was Founder and Producing Artistic Director of On The Verge, a festival premiering female and LGTBQIA writers in Santa Barbara, CA. Working as a performance coach and account manager at Stand and Deliver, Bergstrom has worked with dozens of large corporate clients such as Google, Genentech, and Cisco co-leading multi-day programs and long-term adviserships toward improving external and internal organizational communication. Bergstrom holds an MFA in directing from Brown University and a BA in Directing and Acting from UCLA.

“I am honored and humbled to return to this wonderful community in this role,” says Bergstrom who will become The Rep’s eighth Artistic Director in its 58-year history. The new Augustin Family Artistic Director said, “The Rep is more than a theater; it serves as a critical cultural heart in St. Louis by elevating and expanding the capacity for the extraordinary in us all. I’m excited to set down roots and galvanize that transcendent work, using my skills and experiences to foster engagement that uplifts and world-class storytelling that is both tremendously entertaining and vital.”

“Kate is a bold and generous leader, who works with a heart-forward approach to center an artistic vision that will bring out the best in The Rep,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director. “At this critical juncture in the organization, Kate’s passion, energy, and commitment to St. Louis makes her an inspired choice to ensure a vibrant future for the theatre. I can’t wait to partner with Kate to realize a beautiful new chapter for our amazing company.”

The Rep’s 24/25 season, which kicks off in September with the suspense thriller Dial M for Murder, was programmed by Danny Williams and the current artistic team. Bergstrom will lead the selection of the Steve Woolf Studio Series this season and continue to deepen the relationship with St. Louis and the local arts community by actively listening to audiences as crucial collaborators to bring about a vision and strategic plan for the 25/26 season and beyond.

“We have the grand opportunity ahead to celebrate the power of extraordinary togetherness in this beloved region during a divisive time,” said Bergstrom. “By bridging the differences that make us unique and the undergirding humanity that unites us all, The Rep looks to spark joy, discovery, and that extraordinary togetherness towards a thriving St. Louis and beyond. I'm ready to infuse care, love for this community and a clear, heart-forward vision of excellence into the Rep for years to come.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Antonio T. Harris