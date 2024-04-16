STAGES St. Louis Announces Creative Team for STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STAGES St. Louis has announced the creative team behind its 2024 season opener, STEEL MAGNOLIAS, at the Ross Family Theatre in the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The show will run from May 31- June 30 and highlights a multitude of St. Louis local designers, actors, artists, technicians, stagehands, and more.

"I am thrilled to unveil the extraordinary creative team behind our upcoming production of STEEL MAGNOLIAS,” Artistic Director Gayle Seay said. “Their talent and dedication promise to bring this beloved story to life in ways that will captivate and resonate with our audiences. We invite everyone to join us on this journey as we 'Experience the Story' through their remarkable vision and artistry."

Paige Price will make her debut with STAGES as the director for STEEL MAGNOLIAS. Price brings over 30 years of experience in the industry as a former professional performer, director, producer, and artistic director. On Broadway, she starred in the original casts of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, AND SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ. Most recently, she co-produced THE COTTAGE (Broadway 2023) and she is a lead producer on the newly premiered comedy, JUDGEMENT DAY starring Jason Alexander.

The story will come to life with the artistry of Scenic Designer Kate Rance, who returns after creating the iconic set for STAGES’ 2023 production of AIDA. Joining her will be Lighting Designer Sean Savoie, an accomplished electrical veteran returning for his 10th season with STAGES St. Louis. Costume Designer, Brad Musgrove, has designed 25 productions at STAGES, winning the St. Louis Theatre Circle award for the productions of; ANYTHING GOES, IN THE HEIGHTS, AND CLUE.

With great enthusiasm, STAGES welcomes Tony Award winning Sound Designer Nevin Steinberg (Broadway: THE NOTEBOOK, SWEENEY TODD 2023 Revival-Tony Award, HADESTOWN- Tony Award, HAMILTON) and Wig Designer, Daniel J Paller (MARY POPPINS, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 12 NIGHT/ROMEO AND JULIET, Oregon Shakespeare Festival)

Production Stage Manager Monica Dickhens returns after working on STAGES productions of PATSY CLINE, A CHORUS LINE AND MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. Her National Tour Credits include: THE COLOR PURPLE, SISTER ACT, AMERICAN IDIOT, LEGALLY BLONDE, CAMELOT (Lou Diamond Phillips), PETER PAN (Cathy Rigby) and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Carl Anderson). She will work alongside Production Manager, Kimberly Klearman Peterson (Director of Production, Ballet West in Salt Lake City, Production Manager, Touhill Performing Arts Center).

Join STAGES St. Louis and take a trip south to the town of Chinquapin, Louisiana and join the ladies at Truvy’s Salon in STEEL MAGNOLIAS. Here anyone who’s anyone not only comes to get their hair cut and styled, but also leaves with free advice...whether asked for or not. Along with her eager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers a collection of clients with both style and gossip: M’Lynn and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby, the wisecracking and crotchety Ouiser, and the well- to-do Clairee. Together these touching, heartfelt, outspoken, and hilarious ladies forge friendships as strong as steel that help them through both the good times and the bad.

Single tickets and subscriptions for all 2024 shows are available for purchase now. To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, patrons can visit the show page on our website with the url: StagesStLouis.org/SteelMagnolias.