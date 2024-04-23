John Riddle, Jordan Donica, Teal Wicks, and More Join LES MISERABLES at The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Riddle, Jordan Donica, Teal Wicks, Red Concepción, Jade Jones, Ken Page, Emily Bautista, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Peter Neureuther and James D. Gish will star in the Muny production of Les Misérables, which opens the theatre's 106th season and runs June 17-23 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

The Les Misérables creative team is led by Director Seth Sklar-Heyn, with Choreographer Jesse Robb, Music Director James Moore and Associate Musical Director Michael Horsley.

“A timeless musical like Les Misérables deserves a powerhouse cast, and the group of actors Seth has chosen will leave you in awe,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Audiences will be thrilled to see Victor Hugo's complex characters gloriously sung on our stage by these wonderfully talented artists.”

John Riddle (Jean Valjean) received a St. Louis Theater Circle Award for his performance of Anatoly Sergievsky in last season's production of Chess. Other Muny: Disney's The Little Mermaid, Titanic, Show Boat, Legally Blonde and others. Broadway: The Visit (OBC), Frozen (OBC) and Raoul in the final company of The Phantom of the Opera. Off-Broadway/NY: Cal Hockley in Titanique the Musical (Lortel nomination), The Secret Garden in Concert (Lincoln Center), Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods (Town Hall). National tour: Evita. Regional: Kennedy Center, Long Wharf Theatre, Goodspeed, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Casa Mañana, Naples Opera. Other: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, American Pops Orchestra.

Jordan Donica (Javert) most recently starred as Sir Lancelot in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Camelot, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He originated the role of Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Tony-nominated My Fair Lady (Lincoln Center Theater) and starred as Raoul in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera. New York City Center Encores!: Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince). Tour: Hamilton (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, SF/LA companies). Concerts: Washington National Opera, Pasadena Symphony, The New York Pops (Carnegie Hall), Indianapolis Symphony and Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot. Featured performer at the American Songbook Hall of Fame. TV: Jordan Chase in the CW's Charmed.

Teal Wicks (Fantine) On Broadway, Teal originated the roles of Lady in The Cher Show, Mary Barrie in Finding Neverland and Emma Carew in the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. She made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role to critical acclaim in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Off-Broadway and across the US, Teal has created lead roles in The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River Theater), The Blue Flower (Second Stage/A.R.T.), Piece of My Heart: The Bert Berns Story (Signature Theatre NYC), The Life of the Party (TheatreWorks, with Andrew Lippa) and Fahrenheit 451 (59E59). TV/streaming appearances include The Peripheral (Amazon), The Night Agent (Netflix), NCIS: New Orleans, Evil, Elementary, The Good Wife, Chicago Justice.

RED CONCEPCIÓN (Thénardier) Broadway: Chicago (Amos Hart). National/International tours: Miss Saigon (The Engineer, US national and UK/Ireland tours). Asian and Philippine credits: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Adam/Felicia; Manila and Singapore; Gawad Buhay Outstanding Male Lead in a Musical and Aliw Award for Best Actor in a Musical), Equus (Alan Strang), The Normal Heart (Tommy), Annie (Rooster), Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Lionel), West Side Story (A-rab) and more.

Jade Jones (Madame Thénardier) The Muny: Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, The Color Purple. Off-Broadway: Vanities. Regional: Disney's Beauty and The Beast (Belle), A.D. 16, The Amen Corner, Macbeth, Into the Woods, The Wiz, 110 in the Shade, Sweeney Todd, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play. TV: Chicago P.D., Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 (ABC).

Ken Page (The Bishop of Digne) has performed in over 45 shows on the Muny stage. Ken is widely known as the voice of Mr. Oogie Boogie in the classic Disney/Tim Burton animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas. He has performed the score live at The Hollywood Bowl, Barclays Center NY, LA's Banc of California Stadium, Glasgow, London (SSE Arena, Wembley), Dublin and Tokyo. Film: Dreamgirls, Torch Song Trilogy, All Dogs Go to Heaven and more. Ken made his Broadway debut in the all-Black revival of Guys and Dolls as Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Theatre World Award). Other Broadway: Cats (Old Deuteronomy, OBC video/film cast), Ain't Misbehavin' (OBC, LA, Paris, Drama Desk Award for Best Actor, Grammy Award cast album), The Wiz (Lion). London's West End: Children of Eden (Father, OLC), My One and Only in Concert (London Palladium). Mr. Page's solo concert, Page By Page, was released on CD (LML Music). He is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabaret Artists (MAC), Project One Voice/Black Theatre and the St. Louis Arts Foundation.

Emily Bautista (Éponine) made her Broadway debut in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon, where she understudied the lead role of Kim. She later returned to the role full time on the first national tour. In between the Broadway and touring productions of Miss Saigon, Emily took on the role of Éponine in Cameron Mackintosh's North American touring production of Les Misérables. Following her time on tour, Emily made her London debut in the world premiere of Vanara: The Legend in the lead role of Ayla. On television, she is recognized for her role as Elodie on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Additionally, Emily has made notable appearances in films The Compound (2021) and Which Brings Me to You (2023).

GRACIE ANNABELLE PARKER (Cosette) Regional: Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown, The Carnegie), Brigadoon (Fiona, Wagon Wheel), Legally Blonde (Ensemble). Gracie is a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, BFA musical theatre.

PETER NEUREUTHER (Marius) Regional: Newsies (Jack Kelly) at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater. Peter is a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music (CCM).

James D. Gish (Enjolras) Broadway: Wicked (Fiyero). Off-Broadway: The Light in the Piazza (Fabrizio, New York City Center Encores!), The Jerusalem Syndrome (Mickey Rose, York Theatre, OOBC). National tours: Beautiful (Gerry Goffin), Les Misérables (Feuilly). Recent regional: Daddy Long Legs (Jervis, Phoenix Theatre Co.), West Side Story (Tony), Newsies (Jack Kelly) and The Toxic Avenger (Toxic Avenger).

Full casting and creative teams for Les Misérables will be announced later. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Production Manager Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

Les Misérables previously was produced at The Muny in 2007 and 2013. The show includes music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with a book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. Set against the backdrop of post-Revolutionary France and based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel, this celebrated musical follows the journey of Jean Valjean, an ex-convict seeking a fresh start, and his relentless pursuer, Javert. Its powerful songs and thrilling story of love, passion, sacrifice and redemption have been beloved the world over for generations.