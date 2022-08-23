Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE Announces Mark L. Walberg as St. Louis Host

The event is at the Fabulous Fox on Friday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Register for St. Louis News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE Announces Mark L. Walberg as St. Louis Host

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," an all-new theatrical experience, announces Mark L. Walberg - longtime host of PBS' Antique Roadshow has joined the production one of the show and will be coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m. Alongside Walberg, actress Kalpana Pot joins the show as the touring co-host, and LA Dodgers stadium host and long-time radio personality Dave Styles joins the cast as the show announcer.

The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, and it's right in their hometown theater.

"Like most of America, I've been a Wheel fan for decades! Being able to bring America's Game to your hometown is truly a dream come true," says Mark L. Walberg. "I can't wait to celebrate Wheel of Fortune with fans from all over the country and, as a bonus, help to make you all winners!"

Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, said, "We had to be very careful about who we trusted to bring the spirit of our beloved game show out of the studio and into theaters across the country. We hope the fans enjoy the energy Mark, Kalpana, and Dave will bring to this new theatrical experience."

At "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" guests can try out to go on stage and feel like they stepped onto the stage of one of the greatest game shows of all time. Players will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour's puzzleboard to win fantastic prizes including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show! Additionally, hundreds of audience members will get in on the action by winning cash and prizes.

Tickets and VIP Packages are available now with seats as low as $39.50. Visit FabulousFox.com for how to earn early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel.

Wheel of Fortune Live! is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA. The tour is booked internationally by UTA.

Mark L. Walberg has been an American television personality for decades. Mark is best known as the long-time host of Antiques Roadshow - PBS's highest-rated, prime-time original program. He has hosted and been featured in an array of popular talk, reality competition, and game shows, including the FOX hit The Moment of Truth. He also has hosted home improvement competitions The Mansion and House Rules, knowledge quiz shows Test the Nation and Russian Roulette, the California state lottery program Make Me A Millionaire. Mark can be seen currently as host of the USA Network's Temptation Island.





More Hot Stories For You


WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE Announces Mark L. Walberg as St. Louis HostWHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE Announces Mark L. Walberg as St. Louis Host
August 23, 2022

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” an all-new theatrical experience, announces Mark L. Walberg – longtime host of PBS' Antique Roadshow has joined the production one of the show and will be coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m.
THE ILLUSIONISTS- MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to the Fabulous Fox, November 26THE ILLUSIONISTS- MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to the Fabulous Fox, November 26
August 17, 2022

It's the most magical time of the year… 'Tis the season for The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment.
STAGES St. Louis Names Andrew Kuhlman as New Executive ProducerSTAGES St. Louis Names Andrew Kuhlman as New Executive Producer
August 17, 2022

STAGES St. Louis has announced that current Associate Producer, Andrew Kuhlman, will succeed Jack Lane as Executive Producer beginning January 2023.
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT's Becca Andrews Takes Over Our Instagram!JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT's Becca Andrews Takes Over Our Instagram!
August 13, 2022

The Muny is presenting Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Tune into our Instagram Story as Becca Andrews takes you behind the scenes of today's performance.
John Lloyd Young Comes to Blue Strawberry in St. Louis For A Two-Night Engagement in OctoberJohn Lloyd Young Comes to Blue Strawberry in St. Louis For A Two-Night Engagement in October
August 11, 2022

John Lloyd Young, the Tony and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed film, comes to Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, MO for a two-night engagement on Friday, October 7th and Saturday, October 8th.