WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE Announces Mark L. Walberg as St. Louis Host

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," an all-new theatrical experience, announces Mark L. Walberg - longtime host of PBS' Antique Roadshow has joined the production one of the show and will be coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m. Alongside Walberg, actress Kalpana Pot joins the show as the touring co-host, and LA Dodgers stadium host and long-time radio personality Dave Styles joins the cast as the show announcer.

The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, and it's right in their hometown theater.

"Like most of America, I've been a Wheel fan for decades! Being able to bring America's Game to your hometown is truly a dream come true," says Mark L. Walberg. "I can't wait to celebrate Wheel of Fortune with fans from all over the country and, as a bonus, help to make you all winners!"

Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, said, "We had to be very careful about who we trusted to bring the spirit of our beloved game show out of the studio and into theaters across the country. We hope the fans enjoy the energy Mark, Kalpana, and Dave will bring to this new theatrical experience."

At "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" guests can try out to go on stage and feel like they stepped onto the stage of one of the greatest game shows of all time. Players will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour's puzzleboard to win fantastic prizes including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show! Additionally, hundreds of audience members will get in on the action by winning cash and prizes.

Tickets and VIP Packages are available now with seats as low as $39.50. Visit FabulousFox.com for how to earn early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel.

Wheel of Fortune Live! is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA. The tour is booked internationally by UTA.

Mark L. Walberg has been an American television personality for decades. Mark is best known as the long-time host of Antiques Roadshow - PBS's highest-rated, prime-time original program. He has hosted and been featured in an array of popular talk, reality competition, and game shows, including the FOX hit The Moment of Truth. He also has hosted home improvement competitions The Mansion and House Rules, knowledge quiz shows Test the Nation and Russian Roulette, the California state lottery program Make Me A Millionaire. Mark can be seen currently as host of the USA Network's Temptation Island.