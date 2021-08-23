Student Blog: An Open Letter to the Awkward College Freshman

I'm writing this an hour after finishing my last class of my first day of my sophomore year of college, and it makes me think about how kinda nervous I was last year. It wasn't all-consuming like the anxiety I suffered at the beginning of my freshman year of high school, but still, it was there.

I'm also attaching a dorky picture from two years ago that shows just how awkward and cheesy I've always been, and probably always will be.

That being said, this is a letter to myself a year ago and to anyone needing to hear it right now.

Dear Awkward College Freshman,

I'm hoping this year is off to a good start. Of course, you're gonna have first day jitters, like not knowing where your classes are and living in a new environment, but you got this. You'll make good friends in no time. Trust me, I've been in your position. The friends you make in these next few years will be around for a lifetime. They will hype you up when you need it and will be a shoulder to cry on when you need one of those.

Get yourself involved! The more people you meet, the better off you'll be going forward.

Trust me, it'll be worth it.

With bunches of love, a much more confident sophomore