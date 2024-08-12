Straight No Chaser is Coming to St. Louis in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group STRAIGHT NO CHASER, known for their holiday favorites and re-imagination of iconic songs throughout the decades, revealed the “Top Shelf” tour, their 2024 fall run will include a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the “Top Shelf” tour at the Fabulous Fox Theatre will go on-sale Friday, August 16 at 10 AM CT.

Kicking off in Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on October 18, “Top Shelf” runs through the holiday season, wrapping up on December 30 in Fort Myers, FL.

“It is a privilege to get out on the road each fall,” said Straight No Chaser member Walter Chase. “Starting in October and through until New Year's Eve, we tour across America sharing our love of the holiday season. For many families, we have become a holiday tradition some return each year for over a decade! It's an honor, and it is one that we don't take for granted.”

Currently Straight No Chaser is wrapping their “Summer: The 90s,” with special guests on the dates ranging from Lisa Loeb to Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC. All dates are at https://sncmusic.com.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis.

