Spotlight: LONGING at The Gaslight Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enter the not-so-distant future of 2064 with LONGING, the shocking new work from breakout playwright Lize Lewy.

Under the bold direction of Kay Ailee Bush and featuring breathtaking technical elements orchestrated by Zachary Grimm, this one-weekend-only world premiere promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience that St. Louis audiences won't want to miss!

For more information and to purchase your tickets today, visit Lxnging.com. LONGING contains sensitive subject matter such as strong language, explicit sexual dialogue, and adult themes. Viewer discretion is advised.

Comments