Spotlight: LONGING at The Gaslight Theater

Indulge In Your Deepest Fantasies with LONGING- A New Play by Lize Lewy

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Spotlight: LONGING at The Gaslight Theater Image
Enter the not-so-distant future of 2064 with LONGING, the shocking new work from breakout playwright Lize Lewy.

Under the bold direction of Kay Ailee Bush and featuring breathtaking technical elements orchestrated by Zachary Grimm, this one-weekend-only world premiere promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience that St. Louis audiences won't want to miss!

For more information and to purchase your tickets today, visit Lxnging.com. LONGING contains sensitive subject matter such as strong language, explicit sexual dialogue, and adult themes. Viewer discretion is advised.




