Review: MICHAEL MALIAKEL Impresses with Flawless Vocals at Blue Strawberry

On Thursday evening Michael Maliakel made his Blue Strawberry debut with a cabaret show of standards, show tunes, and a couple of pop selections. His appearance comes on the heels of his critically acclaimed performance in Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, which also happens to mark his debut at The Muny. Maliakel is a trained opera singer, but as evidence by his performance last night, he is a versatile performer who having great success in musical theater.

Maliakel opened his set with a couple of jazzy standards, including a snappy rendition of “Just in Time.” He talked of making the transition to musical theater and told a story of a part he nearly 'booked,’ that of Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Lincoln Center revival of “My Fair Lady.” He wowed the audience with a lush performance of “On the Street Where You Live.” After his goosebump and tear inducing vocals that Maliakel could have simply walked off the stage leaving the room relishing his virtuosic vocal. One confession though, there is a slight partiality in play here. “On the Street Where You Live” is one of my favorite musical theater numbers, but still, Maliakel slayed it.

The quality of Maliakel’s voice is flawless with elegant tone and timbre. His phrasing is impeccable. His diction is magnificent. He possesses a resonant multi-octave range with rich and delicious vowels. Oh, those vowels! His elongated and euphonious Es in the titular song from “She Loves Me” reverberated throughout the room.

Maliakel told the audience he played George in “She Loves Me” at PlayMakers Repertory Company in 2018. He launched into the song, laughed, and asked his accompanist Cullen Curth to start from the top. He humbly admitted to the audience that he’d messed up the lyrics and blushed, saying, “I played that role.” The mistake and his humility further increased Maliakel’s charm and likeability, and his delivery of “She Loves Me” also illustrated what a fine musical theater actor he has become.

His ability to express emotion, acting through music, was also evident in his renditions of “It All Fades Away” from Jason Robert’s Brown’s “Bridges of Madison County,” the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “Some Enchanted Evening,” and an endearing song about pining for a girl he sees every morning in the corner deli. He took audience on a journey with his eyes, his expressions, his gestures and posture, and his very deliberate choices in phrasing.

Early in his set on Thursday evening, Maliakel introduced his co-star, Savy Jackson, from The Muny production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” She took the stage and joined him for a few numbers, and he graciously gave the stage to Jackson for a couple of solo numbers. Jackson has a stunning voice, and she treated the audience to her magnificent rendition of “Part of Your World.” It was obvious from their time together on stage that they genuinely like each other and a have strong appreciation for each other’s talent. It explains why Maliakel and Jackson had exceptional chemistry as the mermaid and prince at The Muny.

They were accompanied by pianist Cullen Curth with proficient skill at the keys. Curth is a native St. Louisan who now calls New York City home but returns to work at The Muny in the summer. Maliakel said he had given Curth the music just a few days before his Blue Strawberry show and shared his appreciation for the young musician’s considerable talent.

Maliakel’s cabaret show is exactly what one wants in a musical theater performer’s solo show, carefully selected song choices that are familiar and not self-indulgent. His melodious singing and his relatable banter connected the insanely talented performer with his audience. The marvelous Maliakel has certainly proven that he is an adroit vocal musician, an accomplished actor, a sensational singer, and an exceptional entertainer in any size venue. Hopefully, St. Louis will get to see him again soon on a local stage.

Michael Maliakel has one more performance at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge on Friday, July 20, 2024. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

