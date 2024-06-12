Review: DRACULA at The Marcelle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



While there are no fangs or blood in New Line Theatre’s production of Dracula that doesn’t mean the show has no bite. It has.

Finishing the company’s 32nd season, this alluring redux of Bram Stoker’s literary classic emerges from the shadows to give audiences an emotionally charged musical with plenty of chilling moments.

Originally developed for Broadway by songwriter Frank Wildhorn (Bonnie & Clyde, Wonderland, Jekyll & Hyde), with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, New Line’s production is a freewheeling thriller that remains faithful to the novel, but with some interesting twists thrown in.

Romantic and tragic, the plot leaves the capes at home, instead focusing on character motivation. Staged on a darkly lit, minimalist set, the plot centers on Count Dracula, whose bloodlust takes him from the relatively secluded Transylvania to the bustling streets of England.

While pursuing his appetite for blood he becomes enchanted by Mina Murray (whom he has established a telepathic link with), the fiancée of a young lawyer named Jonathan Harker who seeks to avenge her friend, the innocent Lucy Westenra.

Obsessed with gaining her affections, his pursuit of Mina puts her and her friends in danger, leading to a battle between good and evil. Luckily, Mina has Dr. Van Helsing on her side.

Featuring an ethereal score and excellent performances from the ensemble, New Line’s Dracula combines themes of love, temptation, and the struggle between darkness and light found in Stoker’s classic.

Leading this atmospheric retelling is the charismatic Cole Gutmann as Dracula. Balancing vulnerability with psychopathic tendencies, his icy turn as the count creates moments of palpable tension with co-star Brittany Kohl.

Kohl is fierce as Mina. Playing her as an intelligent and undaunted heroine, instead of a demure damsel in distress, she holds her own with Gutmann. Musically, her performance of Please Don’t Make Me Love You is a highlight of the production.

The supporting cast is comprised of equally gifted actors. Kent Coffel is delightfully stoic as Professor Van Helsing. His nuanced performance is a nice complement to Gutmann’s brash Dracula.

As Lucy, Vanessa Simpson brilliantly captures her character’s moments of fright. Ian McCreary’s no-nonsense flare makes him the perfect accomplice for Coffel and JD Pounds who meshes urgency and fear as Dr. Jack Seward.

Directed by Scott Miller and Tony L Marr Jr, Dracula is filled with twists, turns, and terror. New Line Theatre’s emotional reimagining works because it prioritizes the humanity of Dracula and his lost souls over splattered bodies and gory cliches.

Light on special effects but heavy on heartache, Dracula is the perfect amalgam of tightly-paced drama and Gothic horror. As a result, this tale of a vampire’s lust and loss captivates audiences with an evocative production filled with top-notch performances and excellent singing.

Dracula runs through June 23, 2024, on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. All shows are at 8:00 p.m. at the Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, in the Grand Center Arts District.

