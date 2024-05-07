Award-Winning USAF Band of Mid-America Announces CHRONICLES OF VALOR Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The US Air Force Band of Mid-America will present a series of patriotic concerts in the St. Louis area to honor our nation's fallen.

Dates:

· Tue, May 21st: Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade, 7:00 pm (St. Louis, MO)

· Wed, May 22nd: Purser Center at Logan University, 7:00 PM (Creve Coeur, MO)

· Fri, May 24th: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 7:00 PM (Kirkwood, MO)

These 90-minute concerts will feature the unit's 45-member concert band and will honor our nation and its veterans, share stories of our heritage, and reflect on all that makes us flourish as individuals and as a country. These are family-friendly, all-ages events. Admission to these performances is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Please go to afbandtix.com for all show information.

About The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America represents the professionalism and excellence found every day throughout the United States Air Force. All musicians are active-duty airmen stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. The band recently won the 2022 NATAS Mid- America Emmy for Arts & Entertainment Long Form Content for their “Spirit of the Season” holiday program that was broadcast on over 100 national TV stations.

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America is the principal musical ambassador of Headquarters Air Mobility Command. These talented Air Force musicians have had the distinction of performing for Pope John Paul II, Presidents George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter, the Queen of the Netherlands, and hundreds of other US and foreign leaders. The band performs free civic outreach and recruiting concerts for audiences throughout the Midwest, playing more than 400 engagements each year. In its broader travels, the band has performed in New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, the Gulf Coast, Germany, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Barbados, Grenada, Guatemala, Venezuela, Bolivia, and the Azores.

