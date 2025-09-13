Review: CLASSIC ADVENTURE MOVIE; OR NEVER SAY DIE is a Goofy Parody of The Goonies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SATE’s new parody, Classic Adventure Movie; or Never Say Die, opened this weekend at The Chapel. Conceived by SATE repertory members Cassidy Flynn, Keating, and Rachel Tibbets, with a script by Keating, Classic Adventure Movie; or Never Say Die satirizes Amblin Entertainment’s 1985 film The Goonies.

In 2017 the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress selected the now the cult classic for preservation. The film was noted as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

At the time of its release, The Goonies had box office grosses of $69 million, exceeding its production budget by over $50 million. It is listed as the ninth highest grossing films of 1985 alongside Back to the Future, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rock IV, The Color Purple, Cocoon, and that year’s best picture winner Out of Africa.

Critics gave the film mostly positive reviews. The website Rotten Tomatoes assigns a percentage out of 100 to films based on how many favorable reviews a movie receives overall. The Rotten Tomatoes critic’s score for The Goonies is 77% and achieves the websites “certified fresh” status. Audience ratings exceed the opinion of the critics, giving the beloved film a score of 91%. Rotten Tomatoes calls the film “a mix of Spielbergain sentiment and funhouse tricks that will appeal to kids and nostalgic adults alike.”

Entertaining adults by appealing to their sense of nostalgia is exactly what playwright Keating and director Rachel Tibbets hoped to achieve with Classic Adventure Movie; or Never Say Die. Thier script opens with the acting ensemble discussing nostalgia and defining it for the audience. Keating and Tibbetts told Broadway World, “while this play is based on The Goonies, we hope that audiences will come away sensing the warm comfort that nostalgia can bring.”

The writer’s intent was to develop a script that wasn’t dependent on the audience’s familiarity with the source material. After seeing the production, it is safe to say that its absolutely critical to have at least seen the film to grasp the sophomoric humor, catch most of the sight gags, and understand Keating’s narrative. Their script is not a direct lift from the film. It includes several up-to-date and local references, but most of the action and dialogue is closely tied to the film.

A bevy of talented actors make up the 13-member troupe. Tibbets directs a high-energy production by tapping into each of her actor’s inner child. Ricki Franklin (Mikey), Cassidy Flynn (Mouth), Ashwini Aroura (Data), Keating (Chunk), Katie Donnelly (Barb), Courtney Bailey (Lizzie), Frankie Ferrari (Cyndi Lauper), Carl Overly, Jr. (Brand), Hailey Medrano (Andy), Marcy Wiegert (Steph), Anthony Kramer-Moser (Jake Fratelli), LaWanda Jackson (Mama Fratelli), and Victor Mendez (Francis Fratelli) courageously throw themselves into committed, bold, exaggerated, spirited, and often silly characterizations.

Some sight gags work extremely well, some are mildly entertaining, and others are incomprehensible to someone who’s not seen the film. Carl Overly, Jr. ferociously peddling a starter bike, adorned with tassel streamer handlebar grips and outfitted with training wheels, garnered big belly laughs. The gag while hilarious may have been mildly amusing, or fallen completely flat, to an audience member who has never seen The Goonies. It was definitely a benefit to have watched the film a week prior to the production opening.

Keating’s script includes interruptions in the narrative, notated by shifts in lighting and sound, that allow each member of the troupe to break the fourth wall and talk about a favorite film. One by one the actors describe a personal childhood cinematic memory. Some of the reminiscing feels warm and charming, while some of their shared memories don’t evoke a common sense of nostalgia for the audience. Rather than relying on the personal choices, these short intermissions may have been more effective if each cast discussed a well-known and more relatable box-office adventure flick champion.

Erik Kuhn’s set design, Denisse Chavez's lighting design, Liz Henning’s costume design, and Ellie Schwetye’s sound design create a multi-sensory storytelling experience. Their collaboration evokes memories of the film’s cinematography and score. Kuhn’s slatted set piece and doorways come alive with Chavez’s eerie lighting design. The mood is elevated and enhanced by Schwetye’s action-adventure inspired audio choices. From a technical perspective, Classic Adventure Movie; or Never Say Die, was visually and auditorily engaging.

Classic Adventure Movie; or Never Say Die will be a side-splitting, nostalgic paroday for cult fans of The Goonies. Those who’ve seen the movie once or twice will be entertained, find a few laughs, enjoy the cast’s animated exuberance, and be impressed by the show’s technical elements. Those who have not seen the film will be lost and may struggle to find the humor in Keating's script.

SATE’s production of Classic Movie Adventure; or Never Say Die continues, Thursday – Saturday, at The Chapel through September 27, 2025. To purchase tickets click on the link below For more information visit satestl.org.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joey Rumpell

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a St. Louis News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...