RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL Announced At Stray Dog Theatre

Stray Dog Theatre will continue its twenty-first season with a production of RUTHLESS! at the Tower Grove Abbey, opening on Thursday, August 1, 2024 and running through Saturday, August 24, 2024.

RUTHLESS! was first presented at the Players Theater in New York City on May 6, 1992. Directed by Joel Paley, the production featured Laura Bell Bundy, Donna English and Joel Vig. On July 13, 2015, a new streamlined version of RUTHLESS! premiered at St. Luke's Theatre in New York City. Directed by Joel Paley, the cast included Paley, Tori Murray, Kim Maresca and Peter Land.

RUTHLESS! features book and lyrics by Joel Paley with music by Marvin Laird.

RUTHLESS! is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Corp.

RUTHLESS! synopsis: Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she'll do anything to win the part in her school musical. Her mother, fellow students, and the rest of the world had better watch out because nothing will stop her quest for stardom! Cunningly spoofing classic musicals and campy films from Gypsy to The Bad Seed, this aggressively outrageous musical garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run.

Tickets

August 1-24, 2024: Show times are Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 PM. Additional performances 2 PM Sunday, August 11 and Sunday, August 18. Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63104. Gated Parking.

Tickets: Adults $35 / Seniors (65+) & Students $30 (Cash/Checks/All Major Credit Cards). Additional Information and Ticket Reservations: Call (314) 865-1995 or visit www.straydogtheatre.org.

Accessible Performances

ASL Interpretation: The 8/2, 8/9, 8/16, and 8/23 performances will be presented with ASL interpretation by students from Southwestern Illinois College. ASL interpreted performances are suitable for audience members who are Deaf, deafened, or have hearing loss. They can also be valuable for people who are learning ASL.

