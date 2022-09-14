Previews: FIRST LOOK: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theatre At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

STAGES St. Louis presents its final show of the season, A CHORUS LINE, in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirwood Performing Arts Center. A CHORUS LINE opens Wednesday, September 14th. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 9 Tony Awards, the show tells the heartbreaking and exhilirating story of a group of dancers auditioning to land a spot in a Broadway chorus. The show, originally directed by Michael Bennett, written by James Kirkwood, Jr and Nicolas Dante, and scored by Marvin Hamlish, features the unforgetable songs "One" and "What I Did for Love."

A CHORUS LINE opened on Broadway in 1975 and became one of the longest running musicals in Broadway history with 6,137 performances. It still remains the seventh longest-running Broadway show ever.

A CHORUS LINE will run through October 29, 2022. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stagesstlouis.org. A CHORUS LINE is recommended for mature audiences.