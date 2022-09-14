Previews: FIRST LOOK: A CHORUS LINE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theatre At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STAGES St. Louis Production of A Chorus Lines Opens September 14, 2022

Sep. 14, 2022  

STAGES St. Louis presents its final show of the season, A CHORUS LINE, in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirwood Performing Arts Center. A CHORUS LINE opens Wednesday, September 14th. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 9 Tony Awards, the show tells the heartbreaking and exhilirating story of a group of dancers auditioning to land a spot in a Broadway chorus. The show, originally directed by Michael Bennett, written by James Kirkwood, Jr and Nicolas Dante, and scored by Marvin Hamlish, features the unforgetable songs "One" and "What I Did for Love."

A CHORUS LINE opened on Broadway in 1975 and became one of the longest running musicals in Broadway history with 6,137 performances. It still remains the seventh longest-running Broadway show ever.

A CHORUS LINE will run through October 29, 2022. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stagesstlouis.org. A CHORUS LINE is recommended for mature audiences.

September 15, 2022

September 14, 2022

September 11, 2022

September 11, 2022

August 30, 2022

