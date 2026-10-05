OH, MARY! to Launch 2027-2028 Tour at The Fabulous Fox
Season ticket holders for the 2027-2028 Fabulous Fox Broadway Season will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to this special limited engagement.
The North American Tour of Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy, will return to the road for a second year beginning in fall 2027. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, the 2027-2028 tour will officially kick off in St. Louis with a strictly limited engagement at The Fabulous Fox.
Season ticket holders for the 2027-2028 Fabulous Fox Broadway Season will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to this special limited engagement. Details including ticket information and casting will be announced at a later date.
Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. A North American tour launched in Hartford, Connecticut, in September 2026, with upcoming engagements through May 2027 listed at ohmaryplay.com/tour/home. A live stage film of Oh, Mary!, filmed in London's West End, will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max next year.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.
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