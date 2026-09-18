Video: LITTLE WOMEN Trailer Released by The Rep in St. Louis

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has posted a trailer for its production of Little Women, offering a glimpse of the staging now running at the Loretto-Hilton Center. The clip previews the March sisters navigating family, ambition and change against the backdrop of the Civil War era.

Little Women is rooted in Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, which follows sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March as they come of age under their mother's guidance while their father is away. The story has become one of the most frequently adapted works of American literature, with numerous stage versions built around its central themes of sisterhood, sacrifice and self-determination.

The Rep's production opened its 60th season with the show, drawing on Alcott's novel and its blend of personal history with fictional narrative. According to a prior BroadwayWorld review of the production, the adaptation weaves a story-within-a-story structure that connects Alcott's own life to that of her characters.

The trailer arrives as the show continues its run at the Loretto-Hilton Center, following an earlier promotional video the theatre released ahead of the production's premiere. That earlier clip, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story on the St. Louis staging, first introduced audiences to the company's take on Alcott's enduring novel.

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