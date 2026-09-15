Video: LITTLE WOMEN Comes to The Rep in St. Louis This September
A new promotional clip offers a glimpse of the March sisters' story ahead of the show's run.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has posted a new promotional video for its upcoming production of LITTLE WOMEN, set to run September 9 through 27.
LITTLE WOMEN follows the March sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, as they navigate coming of age, sisterhood and ambition, a story rooted in Louisa May Alcott's classic novel that has inspired numerous stage and screen adaptations over the years. The tale remains one of American literature's most enduring coming-of-age narratives, centered on the bonds between sisters growing up during a formative and turbulent era.
Little Women features Andrea San Miguel who wowed audiences last season in The Cottage, as Louisa/Jo with Kristen Lintvedt (All My Sons, New Jewish Theatre) as Beth, Jack Lancaster (“The Bear”, Hulu) as Laurie, Amira Danan (A Christmas Carol, Goodman Theatre) as Meg, Adam Poss (Patriots, Broadway) as John/Bhaer, Marcia Pizzo (Steel Magnolias, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley) as Marmee/Aunt March and Webster's Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts student Addison Foote as Amy.
This production is helmed by an all‑female and non‑binary creative team, bringing a fresh lens to Alcott's iconic world. Leading the production as the Director is The Rep's Associate Artistic Director Delaney Piggins, joined by Scenic Designer Ann Beyersdorfer, Costume Designer Kotryna Hilko, Lighting Designer Paige Seber, Sound Designer Amanda Werre, Choreographer Sam Gaitsch and Stage Manager Evangeline Rose Whitlock.
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