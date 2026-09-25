Single Tickets Now On Sale For MAMMA MIA! & MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Tickets are also available for CLUE, DEATH BECOMES HER, BOOP! The Musical, and more.
Single tickets are on sale now for the return of MAMMA MIA!, back by popular demand, and the 2025 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING.
As already announced, single tickets are currently on sale for CLUE, DEATH BECOMES HER, BOOP! The Musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical, THE GREAT GATSBY, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, LEGALLY BLONDE and THE BOOK OF MORMON, Single ticket on-sale dates for Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and WICKED can be found at FabulousFox.com/Events.
MAMMA MIA! I March 30 – April 4, 2027
A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING | April 13-25, 2027
Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade), Maybe Happy Ending has been called “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today) and even “The best musical in eons!” (Observer). Don’t miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not.
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