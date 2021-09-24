NJT Announces 2022 Season

The New Jewish Theatre has announced its 2022 season will open January 19, 2022. The upcoming season celebrates great Jewish themes, issues, writers, and composers.

"I am thrilled to continue the tradition of excellent theatre at the J," said Edward Coffield, Artistic Director. "I believe this season will engage and excite the community."

The highly acclaimed company returns to production after an unprecedented 20-month hiatus caused by the pandemic. The 24th season of NJT opens with the funny and delightful Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor. In March, Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe takes the stage. In June, NJT will present Ken Ludwig's love letter to his grandparents, Dear Jack, Dear Louise. In September, NJT will produce the world premiere of The Bee Play by Elizabeth Savage. The season concludes with the charming and musical celebration of one of our great Jewish composers, Jerry's Girls the music of Jerry Herman featuring some of the best music written by the Broadway legend.

Season subscriptions are $225.00 - $245.00. Subscription packages are available as a classic five-show package or the popular Flex Pass, which allocates six passes to be used in any combination at the patron's discretion. Subscriptions go on sale September 27. Single tickets will be available in early December. Tickets may be purchased at the New Jewish Theatre Box Office, by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org

The New Jewish Theatre is committed to the safety of our Audience and Artists. We have been certified with the Missouri ArtSafe program and follow guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control, Missouri Governor Michael L. Parsons as well as Missouri Public Health officials and St. Louis County guidelines. To protect our community and ensure that we can continue to gather safely entry to a NJT production requires: Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test with matching ID. All Patrons must wear masks inside the building. Masks must cover the nose and chin. The J has invested in addressing airflow in our building. We have increased our exhaust airflow to be scheduled 24/7 and increased the amount of outside air coming into the building. In addition, we have increased our MERV filter rating to purse more airborne particles.