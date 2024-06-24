NEWSIES & More Lead BroadwayWorld's St. Louis Summer 2024 Top Picks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024 summer theatre season is already in full swing in St. Louis, Missouri, with three exceptional comedy-dramas opening last week. St. Louis stages opened their 2024 season with STEEL MAGNOLIAS starring a mostly local cast. Broadway World called the Stages St. Louis production “wonderfully funny – creating contagious uncontrollable laughter.” Albion Theatre opened a terrific production of Alan Ayckbourn’s WOMAN IN MIND with a tour-de-force performance from Emily Baker in the lead role. Baker is on stage the entire production. Stray Dog Theatre had audiences laughing out loud with their production of David Lindsay-Abaire's RIPCORD. All three productions run through the end of June.

The most anticipated productions of the remaining summer season include shows at The Muny, Stages St. Louis, and The New Jewish Theatre.

LES MISÉRABLES

June 17 – June 23

The Muny

Next week, on June 17, 2024, The Muny opens their 106th season with the epic musical LES MISÉRABLES with a star-studded cast including Broadway’s John Riddle as Jean Valjean, Tony Nominee Jordan Donica as Javert, and Teal Wicks as Fantine. Expectations are high for this production. Joining the stellar cast will be 25 singing members of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus placing a total of 77 voices on the vast Muny Stage for a grand performance of “One Day More” and the other large choral pieces in the show. This is a production of LES MISÉABLES that cannot be missed.

The Muny continues their highly anticipated season throughout the summer with six additional productions in Forest Park. DREAMGIRLS returns to The Muny stage from June 27 – July 3. John Tartaglia returns following his majestic production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast last year to direct Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, running July 8 – 16. Broadway’s Adam Heller will play Tevye in The Muny’s production of the classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF from July 19 – 25. Jessica Vosk will step into the role of Jenna in The Muny premiere of WAITRESS from July 30 – August 5. This is the third year in a row that Muny favorite Vosk will lead a show at The Muny. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award winning IN THE HEIGHTS makes its Muny debut from August 9 – 15. The final show of the season is the Cole Porter classic ANYTHING GOES, starring Jeanna de Waal. The Muny knows how to produce big tap numbers and there is no doubt the Act 1 closer of the titular song will create a terpsichorean Muny memory for the audience.

The Muny closes its season on September 7, 2024, with a concert by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner John Legend. This is the first time in three decades that The Muny has hosted a concert. Legend will be joined on stage by the world renowned The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Muny CEO Kwofe Coleman said, “Having John Legend on our stage would be an unforgettable show, but adding the symphony to fill our space gives the people of St. Louis more than they could ever imagine seeing anywhere else.”

KING HEDLEY II by August Wilson

June 19 – July 14

The Black Rep at Edison Theatre on the Washington University Campus

That same week, The Black Rep in St. Louis will be opening their production of August Wilson’s KING HEDLEY II. This is the second time that The Black Reps has worked their way through Wilson’s renowned cycle of plays about the Black experience in America. If The Black Rep’s previous productions of the plays from Wilson’s cannon are indicative, this will be a spectacular play. KING HEDLEY II is being directed by The Black Rep’s Founder and Artistic Director Ron Himes. Following the opening of this play, Himes will play Marty in The Muny’s DREAMGIRLS that opens on June 27th.

OLD TIMES by Harold Pinter

July 11 – July 27

Midnight Company at The Chapel

Colleen Backer, Kelly Howe, and Joe Hanrahan will star in Harold Pinter’s play OLD TIMES. Beneath the surface of their taught, witty conversation lurks suggestions of darkness. The present for Deely, Kate, and Anna becomes overwhelmed with intimations of a frightening past. The New York Times called OLD TIMES “vintage Pinter that enchants, stimulates and delights.”

RED by John Logan

July 25 – August 11

The New Jewish Theatre

A young assistant challenges a renowned artist in John Logan’s RED. The New Jewish Theatre continues its season with searing, raw and provocative play. The themes of art, ambition and vulnerability fill this production, as does all of the excellent work created at the New Jewish Theatre. Last year The New Jewish Theatre was among the most nominated companies for The St. Louis Theatre Circles Awards, winning 6. There is no doubt RED will be a must-see play!

Disney’s NEWSIES

July 26 – August 25

Stages St. Louis in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Director Steve Bebout returns to Stages St. Louis to direct Disney’s NEWSIES. Bebout made headlines last year when he directed the award winning and record setting production of CLUE at Stages St. Louis. There is no doubt Bebout will “Seize the Day” and give the St. Louis audience a NEWSIES to be remembered.

Stages St. Louis will close its 2024 season with the Ahrens and Flaherty Musical RAGTIME. Opening on September 20th, RAGTIME will be directed by Broadway’s Diedre Goodwin. Adapted from the novel by E.L. Doctorow, the epic historical drama features a sweeping score with the beautiful anthem “Wheels of a Dream.”

RUTHLESS!

August 1 – August 24

Stray Dog Theatre at Tower Grove Abbey

Artistic Director Gary Bell continues Stray Dog’s season with the outrageous musical RUTHLESS! Nothing will stop a young actor from playing the lead role in their elementary school musical. RUTHLESS enjoyed a long off-Broadway run and garnered stellar reviews. Audiences are sure to enjoy this cunning spoof of classic musicals and campy films.

Theater patrons in St. Louis will have plenty to choose from this summer. Visit the Theater Calendar at https://www.stltheatercircle.org/theater-calendar for a full listing of the more than thirty planned productions playing St. Louis between now and the end of August 2024.

Comments