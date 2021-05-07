Max & Louie Productions Announce 2021 Season

Max & Louie Productions announces its "Comeback" with the St. Louis premiere of "Tiny Beautiful Things" based on the New York Times bestseller, "Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar" by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Oscar nominee, Nia Vardalos, playing at The Grandel Theatre July 29-August 8,2021.

"We are so pleased to reopen safely, and welcome back St. Louis audiences with a powerful, dynamic, and empathetic play about words and the power of words to connect with one another. It's the kind of connection that we have had to be extremely grateful for this past year," said Stellie Siteman, Producing Artistic Director of Max & Louie Productions.

When life is hard, turn to Sugar. "Tiny Beautiful Things" follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her. Rich with humor, insight, compassion and absolute honesty, "Tiny Beautiful Things" is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

The cast includes Michelle Hand as "Sugar", Greg Johnston as Letter Writer #1, Wendy Renee Greenwood as Letter Writer#2, and Abraham Shaw as Letter Writer #3. Sydnie Grosberg Ronga directs.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" will run at the Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, Missouri 63108. The dates of the production are July 29-August 8,2021. Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 14th 2021 at metrotix.com or by phone at (314) 534-1111. Online Socially Distanced Reserved Seating will be restricted to groups of 2 and 4 consecutive seats. Booth seating is available for a group of 4 or 6 persons. Tickets are priced from $35-$55.

Max & Louie Productions has received its Missouri ArtSafe certification. To ensure that we may create safely, present safely, and attend safely we pledge to Covid-19 safe protocols which patrons are encouraged to view at Max & Louie Productions' website at www.maxandlouie.com.

The 2021 season concludes with the Max & Louie Productions' hit revival of "Songs for Nobodies" written by Joanna Murray-Smith and presented at the Grandel Theatre December 2-12th 2021.

This one-woman powerhouse performance, starring Debby Lennon, weaves the music of legendary divas Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf, and Maria Callas throughout a mosaic of stories told by the everyday women who had unexpected life-changing encounters with these musical icons.

Featuring such favorites as "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien," "Lady Sings the Blues," and "Vissi d' arte," "Songs for Nobodies" illuminates the power of song to share a story, heal a heartbreak, and inspire a dream.

"It's a perfectly marvelous show to kick off the holidays", exclaimed Stellie Siteman, Artistic Director.

Ten women, all played by one extraordinary actress, in "Songs for Nobodies" is directed by Pamela Hunt and runs at the Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, Missouri 63108. The dates of the production are December 2-12th,2021. Tickets go on sale at metrotix.com or by phone (314) 534-1111 on October 11th,2021. Tickets are priced from $35-$60 Booth seating is available for a group of 4-6 persons.