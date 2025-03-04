Interview: Rebekah Scallet, Hailey Medrano, & Dustin Petrillo On CABARET at New Jewish Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences and critics are buzzing about the highly anticipated production of CABARET at The New Jewish Theatre (NJT.) Their excitement comes on the heels of their award-winning musical INTO THE WOODS, and last season’s charming and well-reviewed production of FIRST DATE.

The original production of the Kander and Ebb classic premiered on Broadway in 1966. It was nominated for eleven Tony awards and won 8, including Best Musical, Direction, Original Score, Featured Actor, Featured Actress, Choreography, Scenic Design, and Costume Design. Roundabout Theatre Company staged a celebrated revival in 1998 starring Alan Cumming as the Emcee. According to NJT's Rebekah Scallet, the upcoming production is based on Roundabout’s highly successful revival.

Scallet will also be directing CABARET. “This is a show I picked because I love it,” she said. Her top-quality work continues to grow in reputation. Under Scallet’s leadership NJT is consistently producing outstanding, critically acclaimed, award-winning shows. Her theatrical instincts are exceptional, and she has the penchant for identifying outstanding talent.

Scallet hand selected Hailey Medrano and Dustin Petrillo for the roles of Sally Bowles and Cliff. She said, “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Hailey and Dustin before and I know we collaborate together well.” Petrillo was in last season’s acclaimed production of RED. He also gave a tour de force performance at NJT in THE IMMIGRANT in 2023. Medrano was directed by Scallet in last season’s family dramedy WE ALL FALL DOWN.

When Scallet decided to do CABARET, she had no preconceived notion about what actors she would cast. “We had a huge number of people turn out for auditions, including many people I hadn’t seen before,” said Scallet. “Hailey and Dustin jumped out at the auditions from a crowded field. After seeing them read together I knew they were perfect for this world we are creating.”

Medrano spoke of the immense responsibility she’s feels bringing Sally Bowles to life on the NJT stage. “This is a gift that I do not take lightly,” says Medrano. She talked about how she wants to take it all in and enjoy the speedy process getting the production ready to open.

“I hope to give Sally authenticity and make her a real person, not just a cabaret singer or a caricature,” she said. "Sally is more than just a sad and tragic character." Medrano says that the character has enormous hopes and dreams that are filled with love, light, and laughter. “I’m hoping to express her human desires and bring some humanity to Sally.”

Medrano shared that her biggest vulnerability is that she is not a trained singer. Even though she’s not formally trained in vocal performance, Medrano is excited about the performing the opening number 'Willkommen,' and the titular number. Medrano says, “singing 'Cabaret' is both thrilling and terrifying for me as an actor. I hope the audience will find it to be a real tour de force.” She credits Carter Haney for preparing her through his extraordinary music direction.

Twenty year old Carter Haney was hired by Scallet for his first professional job as a Music Director. Scallet says, “I picked him because he was full of enthusiasm, ideas, and willing to try different things.” She said one of the cool features of this production will be the actor musicians who will be joining the band on stage to play violin, flute, and clarinet.

Joining Haney and Scallet on the Production Team is choreographer Ellen Isom. “This show is very dance heavy,” says Scallet, ”and what Ellen is doing is just incredible.” She shared that Isom is leaning into the strengths of the cast while creating original dance that isn’t just a replication of other productions.

When asked about playing his role, Petrillo offered, “Cliff is interesting because he is so deceivingly complicated.” Petrillo told Broadway World that he really loves digging into the character’s ambiguity. He said that Cliff is the observer, the audience’s mirror, and that he is approaching the role with subtlety in hopes of making Cliff relatable. He understands that Cliff has multiple arcs that include self-discovery and the changing socio-political landscape of 1930’s Berlin.

Petrillo is preparing for the role with the savvy intelligence he’s gained from mentors and his previous acting jobs. He shared that he always tries to be ‘off book’ and have all his lines memorized prior to the first rehearsal. “I’ve learned that knowing my lines allows me to be flexible and collaborative with my director. I respect everyone. I’m quiet and listen, check my ego, and not reject other’s ideas,” he said.

Petrillo counts famed actor and director Austin Pendelton and St. Louis Black Rep founder Ron Himes among his mentors. Pendelton told Petrillo “to always be discovering,” and Himes said to him, “Don’t Act.” Petrillo says, “Once you put all these elements together you can do it without thinking but through feeling instead. I think that creates a dynamic and interesting performance.”

Scallet is excited to work with Medrano, Petrillo, the cast, and the designers she selected for the CABARET team. She says whenever she is putting a show together it is about using the talents of all of those around her to tell the story. “I hope whenever anyone comes to The New Jewish Theatre that they have a moving experience.” She stated emphatically, “CABARET has it all, amazing dancing, gorgeous songs, and a really powerful and important story.”

If the previous musicals produced by The New Jewish Theatre are any indication then CABARET will be another hard-to-get ticket. Scallet says, “The box office sales are swift and I'm expecting the run to be a sellout.

CABARET opens at the New Jewish Theatre on March 20, 2025, and runs through April 5, 2025. For more information visit newjewishtheatre.org or click the link below for tickets.

