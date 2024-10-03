Feature: Contraband Theatre to Produce the World Premiere of AM I DANGEROUS? at The Chapel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Contraband Theatre’s new production will be the World Premiere of AM I DANGEROUS? written by local playwright by E.K. Doolin. AM I DANGEROUS? opens at The Chapel on October 9, 2024, and runs through Saturday, October 26th. It is Directed by Tress Kurzym, and stars newcomer Allison Sexton as Philoten, Jade Cash as Marina, Zahriah Imani Moore as Dionyza, and Rachel Bailey as Lychorida.

In AM I DANGEROUS? teenage protagonist Philoten has long been warned about dangerous women. Events take place in her life, and she begins to question if her behavior is to blame. Has Philoten become one of the dangerous women?

Doolin calls AM I DANGEROUS? a ‘fem-tastic story.’ She said that it is very female centered and is like a hero’s journey. “It is a seeking story. Philoten has come to a place that is especially important in her culture and she is looking for particular themes from her lineage and belief systems,” says Doolin.

Doolin and Contraband Theatre’s artistic Director Jacob Juntunen said they were thrilled with the number of actors who turned out for auditions. “We had over sixty people show up for auditions for the four roles,” Doolin exclaimed. They called casting challenging and shared that they could have cast the production four times over with the quality of talent auditioning.

Juntunen says he thinks AM I DANGEROUS feels very of the moment. “These women’s issues are so wrapped up in the current election and the politics of Missouri,” he said. According to him the topics in this play, as they pertain to women today, are addressed while offering suggestions of hope.

Contraband was founded in 2016 by Juntunen when he and students at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale produced his play HATH TAKEN AWAY. Last season, Contraband premiered their first play in St. Louis, SEE YOU IN A MINUTE, that was written by Juntunen and co-produced by Doolin.

SEE YOU IN A MINUTE and its story of displaced grief in a post pandemic world was well received by audiences. It was critically acclaimed and nominated for a St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Best New Play. Juntunen credits the work and collaboration of local artist-in-residence Ellie Schwetye for her masterful direction.

“I did not know Ellie, but I asked her to read the script and told her I’d love for her to direct it.” Juntunen continued, “I was very blunt." He shared that she called him back and agreed to do it. He said, “She is the reason we got into the space at The Chapel, and she really took a big role in producing SEE YOU IN A MINUTE.” He said that her contributions as director and behind the scenes were both essential to the project.

Schweyte is one of the founding members of Slightly Askew Theater Company (SATE) and has worked locally with Contraband Theatre, The Black Rep, and ERA. She is widely considered one of the most talented theatrical professionals in the region and is an experienced producer, director, designer, and actor.

Contraband is a self-funded theater company and AM I DANGEROUS? is presented through the generosity of individual donors. Juntunen said, “We are not a non-profit theater group because we want to be nimble and think project by project.” Doolin concurred, “We are not intending to have a season. It is about finding the artistically pleasing projects that we can get behind.”

Tickets for AM I DANGEROUS? are available now. They are available on a pay-what-you-wish basis to ensure access to all who are interested in seeing the production. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

Comments