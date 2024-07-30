Feature: Chorus Of Fools Debuts with CANDLELIGHT DINNER and THE REASON WHY at Greenfinch Theater And Dive Bar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two years ago, playwright, director, and actor Eric Satterfield stunned St. Louis audiences with his play THE PRIVLEDGE OF BEING SECOND. His one act play garnered the attention of the St. Louis Area critics. He and his co-playwright were nominated for Best New Play at the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards. Following his success, potential donors recognized Eric’s penchant for bringing interesting works to the stage and encouraged him to pursue his passion and start a professional theater company.

Out of that success and the outside interest in his talents he started Chorus of Fools, a new non-profit theater company. “Our main two goals are to work with emerging artists, and engage new audiences,” Satterfield said.

Chorus of Fools is an ensemble-based theater company. Following auditions eight professional actors were selected as the performers for their productions. Included in the ensemble are Alexander Huber, Andre Eslamian, and LaWanda Jackson, who were Satterfield’s castmates in THE PRIVLEDGE OF BEING SECOND. Joining Eslamian, Huber and Jackson, are the immensely talented Joseph Garner, Joceyln Padilla, Irene Cornett, Anna Rimar, and Nikki Pilato.

On August 15th Chorus of Fools will make their St. Louis debut with “Twice Upon a Stage,” featuring the one act plays CANDLIGHT DINNER and THE REASON WHY. The two plays were selected by a reading committee from a group of 20 submissions. CANDLELIGHT DINNER is written by Jim Danek and THE REASON WHY was penned by E.K. Doolin. Both will be directed by Satterfield and will be acted by the members of the Chorus of Fools ensemble.

Satterfield made Doolin blush when he talked about THE REASON WHY and called it “such a beautiful play.” Doolin’s dramedy is influenced by the rural area of Southern Illinois where she grew up and an obituary she read about a man who passed away at much to young of an age. It carries themes of addiction, treatment, racism, and spirituality. It examines the effect three vastly different people have upon one another. The three characters are a counselor working on her Ph.D., and two patients struggling with addiction; an older alcoholic woman, and a young, depressed man who happens to be a Juggalo. Doolin noted that Juggalos are fans of the hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse who wear goth clown makeup reminiscent of the rock group KISS.

Danek’s one act play is billed as a hilarious, slapstick comedy about a couple who go on a first date, and everything goes wrong. Satterfield says, “It is silly and absurd. He said that it will have you laughing.

Both Doolin and Satterfield said, “these plays offer a unique spectrum of new work with some very interesting and flawed characters who you will love.” Both agreed that the artists involved are extremely talented and have an immense amount of chemistry. Satterfield said, “Both casts are doing tremendous work.”

“Twice Upon a Stage” opens on August 15th and runs through Sunday, August 18th at Greenfinch Theater and Dive Bar. Thursday – Saturday performances are at 7:00 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2:00 p.m. Click the link below to purchase tickets for “Twice Upon a Stage” presented by Chorus of Fools.

Comments