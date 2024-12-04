Circus Harmony Will Perform Annual Show at City Museum in February 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Circus Harmony, the internationally renowned social circus school located inside of City Museum, has announced its annual full length show! Unbound will be presented every weekend in February at 2pm on both Saturdays and Sundays in the circus ring on the third floor of City Museum. Unbound will feature the tremendously talented flying children from Circus Harmony's performance troupe taking an unfettered look at fairy tales using sensational circus acts.

Circus Harmony Artistic/Executive Director, Jessica Hentoff, says, “The show title, Unbound, refers to both our gravity defying performers and our approach to fairytales and how we are literally taking the pages out of story books and freeing the characters. Come see this extraordinary show that features acrobatics, aerial and other acts presented by our prodigious performance troupe!”

Unbound will be directed by guest director, Evan Tomlinson Weintraub, whose recent credits include working with Cirque du Soleil and Seven Fingers. Evan notes, “Over the course of my circus career, I have met a good number of performers hailing from Circus Harmony so when Jessica came to me with the possibility to be able to coach and create with them, I knew it wasn't an opportunity I wanted to miss. The school consistently graduates performers of the highest level, sending them to circuses and schools around the world and I feel honored to be able to work with such young talent!”

Tickets will be $20 and will be on sale at www.circusharmony.org. The show is for all ages and includes admission to Circus Harmony's home, City Museum.

Comments