BROADWAY NOIR DEUX! Kicks Off The New Year at the Sheldon

New Line Theatre will continue its 34th season in January, with the sequel to last season's very successful Broadway Noir concert at the world-famous Sheldon Concert Hall.

The sequel, BROADWAY NOIR DEUX!, features a cast of all local actors of color, sharing with you a powerhouse celebration of Broadway musicals through the lens of their own lives, staking their claim to this most American art form, and reminding us that the Broadway musical belongs to all of us.

Conceived and curated again by New Line Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Chris Moore, this night of reimagined theatre songs fuses heart, artistry, pride, and unapologetic emotion, with powerful, personal takes on iconic Broadway songs like "Love is an Open Door" (Frozen), "As If We Never Said Goodbye" (Sunset Blvd.), "Maybe This Time" (Cabaret), "Don't Rain on My Parade" (Funny Girl), "Johanna" (Sweeney Todd), "Michael in the Bathroom" (Be More Chill), and lots more.

New Line's cast includes Charmian Aaron, De-Rance Blaylock, Jabari Boykin, DeAnté Bryant, Kenya Devine, Sharee Jones, Kimmie Kidd-Booker, Ronmal Mottley, Victoria Pines, Aliegha Ramos, Corrinna Redford, Adrian L. Rice, Hali Russell, Areanna Shears, Shawanda Smith, and Aaron Tucker. Ten of the sixteen actors return from last season's Broadway Noir.

The evening is directed by Chris Moore, with the assistance of Sharee Jones, and with music direction by Jermaine Manor.

From intimate ballads to full company numbers, BROADWAY NOIR DEUX! invites you to experience the beauty, resilience, and brilliance of Black and Brown artistry -- when Broadway meets St. Louis rhythm, passion, and style.