BEAUTIFUL- THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL January 2023 Engagement At The Fox Canceled

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will no longer visit St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in the 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Season as originally scheduled for January 6-8, 2023.

Fox management is working with the producers to bring the show back to the Fabulous Fox in a future season.

Since the tour's launch September 2015, Beautiful has played 1,586 performances in 160 cities over 204 weeks to nearly 2.7 million patrons. For more information and a video sneak peek, please visit www.BeautifulOnBroadway.com.

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. On October 27, 2019, the Broadway production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will end its smash-hit, record-breaking run after nearly six years. By the time the production takes its final bow, it will have played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the second longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show has been seen by almost 2,200,000 audience members (including, quite famously, King herself) and is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records) won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.

Sony Pictures has announced that the film adaptation of Beautiful will be produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song.