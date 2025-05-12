Video: ENHYPEN Unveil DESIRE CONCEPT CINEMA Short Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN unveiled their haunting short film DESIRE Concept Cinema at midnight KST on May 12. Created in collaboration with film director Min Soo Park, the concept cinema expands the band’s narrative universe through a distinctive cinematic lens. DESIRE Concept Cinema marks ENHYPEN’s second concept film, following UNTOLD Concept Cinema, released last July alongside their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD.

DESIRE Concept Cinema delves into the album’s key theme of “desire,” opening with a total lunar eclipse that plunges the city into darkness as vampires awaken. One vampire appears on a talk show, revealing their identity and igniting a conversation on desire. Through various characters, the film portrays different responses to desire—those who embrace it, fall victim to it, or fight to suppress it.

Inspired by the fictional movie Late Night with the Devil, the concept cinema reimagines 1970s American talk shows, blending retro aesthetics with eerie, symbolic mise-en-scène. HEESEUNG and NI-KI, as well as JAY and JAKE, each portray a single character together—embodying the internal and external dimensions of two distinct personas. With subdued yet emotionally resonant performances, the members amplify the film’s haunting atmosphere.

A day ahead of the release, ENHYPEN hosted the ‘DESIRE Concept Cinema Premier Event’ in Seoul where they shared an exclusive screening with over 1,800 ENGENEs, building anticipation for their latest creative endeavor. Director Min Soo Park praised the band’s originality, stating, “As a director, it was exciting and meaningful to work on this project in the form of a short film—something rarely seen in K-pop.”

During the event, ENHYPEN shared their thoughts on the production, saying, “There’s not a single scene without meaning, so we hope viewers will pay close attention to the details.” They further added, “Following our Coachella debut, we wanted to deliver a highly polished album as ENHYPEN. We believe this concept film serves as a strong visual prelude to what’s to come, so please stay tuned.”

With each album, ENHYPEN continue to push artistic boundaries, expanding their storytelling beyond music to craft a distinctive narrative universe. DESIRE Concept Cinema offers a cinematic glimpse into this evolving world, heightening anticipation for the band’s next chapter to unfold with DESIRE : UNLEASH. ENHYPEN’s 6th Mini Album DESIRE : UNLEASH will be released worldwide at midnight ET on June 5.

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN—consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI—have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, with record-breaking achievements since their 2020 debut. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, the group made an immediate impact with unique concepts shaping their artistic identity.

In just three years, they’ve placed three albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10—MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (2022), DARK BLOOD (2023), and ORANGE BLOOD (2023)—each debuting at No. 6, No. 4, and No. 4, respectively. Their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD (2024) hit the group’s career-high No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highest among K-pop acts on the 2024 IFPI Global Album Chart. Building on their chart-topping success, ENHYPEN have expanded their influence in in globally, achieving an indelible milestone during their 2023 world tour ‘FATE’ with a landmark U.S. stadium debut. The septet is set to perform at Coachella this year, becoming the fastest K-pop boy group to grace the festival.

Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB

Comments

