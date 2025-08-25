TRISTAN AND ISOLDE Comes to the Korean National Opera in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tristan and Isolde is coming to the Korean National Opera in December. Performances run 4-7 December at PlaceOpera Theater, Seoul Arts Center.

More than a decade passed from the time Wagner first took an interest in ‘Tristan and Isolde’ to its premiere. Celebrated as one of the finest in operatic history, it boasts a level of artistry that influenced the birth of modern music. This production features the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in their first operatic performance in nearly a decade, led by Music Director and Chief Conductor Jaap van Zweden, known for his musical strength and gravitas. The production is directed by Stephan Märki, who has been expanding his Wagner repertoire by staging at Germany’s Staatstheater Cottbus in 2023 and at Switzerland’s Theater Bern during the 2015/16 season.​​

Synopsis

King Marke commands the knight Tristan to bring Princess Isolde as his bride. Upon discovering that Tristan killed her former fiancé, Isolde feels humiliated and plans to die with him. She instructs her maid to prepare poison, but the maid secretly substitutes a love potion, leading Tristan and Isolde to fall deeply in love. Even after arriving at King Marke’s castle, their passionate love continues, until the king discovers it. Wounded by the king’s loyal follower, Tristan flees to a distant castle, waiting in pain for Isolde. But she does not come, leaving Tristan in agony, consumed by longing and despair. Finally, she arrives, but Tristan, with his last strength, embraces her before dying in her arms. Holding Tristan’s now-cold body, Isolde sings of her love.

Production

Conductor Jaap van Zweden

Stage Director Stephan Mä​rki

Set, Lighting Designer Mara Madeleine Pieler​

Costume Designer Philipp Basener

Choreographer Christina Comtesse