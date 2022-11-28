Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SQUID GAME's Oh Yeong-Su Dropped From LOVE LETTERS Following Sexual Misconduct Charges

He was set to star in the play Love Letters, alongside Park Jung-ja, Bae Jong-ok, and Jang Hyeon-sung, but has now withdrawn.

Nov. 28, 2022  
SQUID GAME's Oh Yeong-Su Dropped From LOVE LETTERS Following Sexual Misconduct Charges

Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su has pulled out from a previously announced co-starring role in a stage play in Korea following sexual misconduct charges, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

78-year-old Oh was indicted on Friday for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman in 2017, and was released without detention.

He was set to star in the play Love Letters, alongside Park Jung-ja, Bae Jong-ok, and Jang Hyeon-sung, but has now withdrawn.

Oh was also dropped from a series of public service advertisements in South Korea following the charges.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.

Oh Yeong-su He began acting in theatre in the 1960s, and has appeared in over 200 productions, including A Streetcar Named Desire, The Merchant of Venice, Faust, Richard III, Death of a Salesman, The Tempest, King Lear, and many more.

He later began acting in film and television, and rose to fame following his role in Netflix survival drama Squid Game, for which he received a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, as well as a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.



P1Harmonys to Release Next Mini Album Next Week Photo
P1Harmony's to Release Next Mini Album Next Week
The second offering from the band’s Harmony series, and 6-song tracklist, also arrives with a string of teasers showcasing P1Harmony’s next single “Back Down,” which the band also leaked that they will also perform during their US television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 29th on NBC.
VIDEO: LE SSERAFIM Drop Music Video for Impurities Photo
VIDEO: LE SSERAFIM Drop Music Video for 'Impurities'
Continuing to make history while paving their own path, next global rookies LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their highly anticipated music video for 'Impurities.' Five members, all dressed in white, showcase their elegant, and clean-cut choreography.
K-Pop Stars Stray Kids Announce Second World Tour Maniac Encore Performance in LA Photo
K-Pop Stars Stray Kids Announce Second World Tour 'Maniac' Encore Performance in LA
This show marks the first headlining stadium show for the group. The announcement comes following their North American run earlier this year. The eight-member South Korean group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N are also celebrating their 5-year anniversary as a group.
EPEX Releases 4th EP Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love Photo
EPEX Releases 4th EP 'Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love'
EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team.

More Hot Stories For You


Check Out DIMF Korean New Musicals On Broadway On DemandCheck Out DIMF Korean New Musicals On Broadway On Demand
October 12, 2022

Daegu International Musical Festival(DIMF), a global musical theatre festival, will hold 'DIMF WEEK' to showcase DIMF new musicals to the world in partnership with Broadway On Demand(BOD), a virtual performing arts complex offering a variety of programming including Broadway shows.
VIDEO: Le Sserafim Unveil Trailer for New EP 'Antifragile'VIDEO: Le Sserafim Unveil Trailer for New EP 'Antifragile'
October 3, 2022

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. Watch the new video trailer now!
BLACKPINK Releases 'Shut Down' From Second Album 'Born Pink'BLACKPINK Releases 'Shut Down' From Second Album 'Born Pink'
September 25, 2022

BLACKPINK is back with their latest release 'Shut Down' from their second full album 'Born Pink'. The song is a clapback at haters, boldly stating 'Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby / Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom.'
ONEUS Releases New Album 'MALUS' Featuring Title Track 'Same Scent'ONEUS Releases New Album 'MALUS' Featuring Title Track 'Same Scent'
September 12, 2022

ONEUS is back with their latest album 'MALUS', featuring the refreshing title track 'Same Scent.' The song is being described as akin to the group's 2020 single 'A Song Written Easily', taking on a softer sound to their recent title tracks like 'Bring It On.'
Sarah Brightman Will Bring A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY Tour to Southeast Asia in DecemberSarah Brightman Will Bring A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY Tour to Southeast Asia in December
September 2, 2022

Following her Japan dates, Sarah Brightman's 'A Christmas Symphony' Tour will continue in Southeast Asia with additional dates this December!
share