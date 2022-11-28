SQUID GAME's Oh Yeong-Su Dropped From LOVE LETTERS Following Sexual Misconduct Charges

Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su has pulled out from a previously announced co-starring role in a stage play in Korea following sexual misconduct charges, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

78-year-old Oh was indicted on Friday for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman in 2017, and was released without detention.

He was set to star in the play Love Letters, alongside Park Jung-ja, Bae Jong-ok, and Jang Hyeon-sung, but has now withdrawn.

Oh was also dropped from a series of public service advertisements in South Korea following the charges.

Oh Yeong-su He began acting in theatre in the 1960s, and has appeared in over 200 productions, including A Streetcar Named Desire, The Merchant of Venice, Faust, Richard III, Death of a Salesman, The Tempest, King Lear, and many more.

He later began acting in film and television, and rose to fame following his role in Netflix survival drama Squid Game, for which he received a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, as well as a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.