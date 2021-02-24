VIDEO: TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Donates $10,000 to Ballet Spartanburg

Ballet Spartanburg has received a $10,000 Charli D'Amelio grant from American Dance Movement. The award was announced on TikTok on December 1, 2020, by Charli D'Amelio, a 16 year old dance student and TikTok sensation, who was the first to receive 1 million followers on the social media platform.

TikTok awarded Charli $100,000 for reaching a million followers by November 2020, and she donated her gift to the American Dance Movement with the guidelines to award 10 national dance centers $10,000 each. Ballet Spartanburg was chosen as one of the ten dance centers in the nation, out of over 35,000 nationwide!

The American Dance Movement awarded the grant money February 18, 2021 to Ballet Spartanburg.

"This was a WOW moment for us. The email/phone call was such an unexpected surprise," said Teresa Hough, Executive Director. "We are overwhelmed that we were selected. These funds will be used in this fragile time to support our Center for Dance Education programming. We are so grateful to The American Dance Movement, TikTok for their incredible gift to Charli and to Charli for her generosity to support dance programming in our nation."

Check out the video of Charli announcing the donation below!